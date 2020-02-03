Alex Rodriguez's Reaction to Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Performance Was Too Cute

On Sunday night, the always-incredible Jennifer Lopez joined the equally-amazing Shakira on the field at the Super Bowl in Miami, Florida, to perform during halftime.

J.Lo and Shakira both put on stunning shows, but no one was more impressed by the spectacle than Lopez's doting fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

A-Rod took to Instagram minutes after the show to share his excitement in the form an adorably over-the-top video alongside his daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl halftime show was nothing short of epic, and no one was more impressed by the performance than her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

A-Rod took to Instagram minutes after the performance to gush wildly about his lady love and her undeniable talent. The former New York Yankee brought his daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, to the game with him (naturally) and both can be seen storming the field with him, celebrating J.Lo, in the video he shared of the moment.

"AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!" Rodriguez wrote in the clip's caption—and no, emphasis is not added. Those all-caps are all A-Rod.

"I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️," he added, being supportive, loving, and downright doting as usual.

Rodriguez and Lopez had another historic couple's moment earlier in the show when they appeared together in a commercial for Hard Rock Hotels, along with DJ Khalid.

"@DJKhaled almost had me in some serious trouble. Everyone knows not to mess with Jennifer’s bling cup! 🤣," Rodriguez wrote in post sharing the full-length commercial with fans on Instagram.

J.Lo and A-Rod forever, please.

