So, you're picking out what to wear for one of your final royal events after publicly stepping down from the royal family with your husband, leaving the entire monarchy in a tailspin. If you're Meghan Markle, you opt for one of your comfiest and most beloved pair of navy suede Manolo Blahnik pumps to show the world that yes, you're going to be fine—better than fine, in fact. And you're sure as hell not going to slip in the rain wearing them!

According to Meghan's Mirror, Markle's shoes are the BB Manolo pumps, which she owns in a variety of colors. She wore them at Princess Eugenie's wedding back in October 2018 and on multiple other occasions.

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M Getty Images

Here she is at Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding:

GARETH FULLER Getty Images

At the WellChild Awards wearing the pumps in a lighter shade:

TOBY MELVILLE Getty Images

She even wore them when she introduced Archie to the world:

WPA Pool Getty Images

Just in case you needed more evidence that they're her favorite pair:

Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

Chris Jackson Getty Images

Samir Hussein Getty Images

And yes, you too can invest in these timeless pumps for rain, shine, or a photocall immediately after childbirth! (I'm really, really glad nobody is making me do the latter.)

BB Suede Pumps Manolo Blahnik neimanmarcus.com $665.00 SHOP IT

The pumps come in a variety of styles, so if you're looking for a lower heel, Neiman Marcus has that too. If you use the code "FASHION" right now, you can get $100 off.

BB Suede Pumps Manolo Blahnik neimanmarcus.com $665.00 SHOP IT

We love a repeat shoe moment!

