Meghan Markle Wore Her Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps to the Endeavour Fund Awards

The classic style is still in stock.

image
By Jenny Hollander
BRITAIN-ROYALS-ARMY-SOCIAL-SPORT
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVASGetty Images

So, you're picking out what to wear for one of your final royal events after publicly stepping down from the royal family with your husband, leaving the entire monarchy in a tailspin. If you're Meghan Markle, you opt for one of your comfiest and most beloved pair of navy suede Manolo Blahnik pumps to show the world that yes, you're going to be fine—better than fine, in fact. And you're sure as hell not going to slip in the rain wearing them!

According to Meghan's Mirror, Markle's shoes are the BB Manolo pumps, which she owns in a variety of colors. She wore them at Princess Eugenie's wedding back in October 2018 and on multiple other occasions.

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Endeavour Fund Awards
Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil MGetty Images

Here she is at Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding:

BRITAIN-ROYALS-WEDDING-EUGENIE
GARETH FULLERGetty Images

At the WellChild Awards wearing the pumps in a lighter shade:

BRITAIN-ROYALS
TOBY MELVILLEGetty Images

She even wore them when she introduced Archie to the world:

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son
WPA PoolGetty Images

Just in case you needed more evidence that they're her favorite pair:

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Birmingham
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Attend Anzac Day Services
Chris JacksonGetty Images
Commonwealth Day Service
Samir HusseinGetty Images

And yes, you too can invest in these timeless pumps for rain, shine, or a photocall immediately after childbirth! (I'm really, really glad nobody is making me do the latter.)

BB Suede Pumps
BB Suede Pumps
Manolo Blahnik neimanmarcus.com
$665.00
SHOP IT

The pumps come in a variety of styles, so if you're looking for a lower heel, Neiman Marcus has that too. If you use the code "FASHION" right now, you can get $100 off.

BB Suede Pumps
BB Suede Pumps
Manolo Blahnik neimanmarcus.com
$665.00
SHOP IT

We love a repeat shoe moment!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
