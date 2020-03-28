Since news of Prince Charles' coronavirus diagnosis, Meghan Markle has reportedly increased her family's precautions against the virus.

A source close to Meghan told the Daily Mail that she's requiring staffers to wear masks and latex gloves and to leave their shoes and jackets outside before entering the Sussexes' house.

"Meghan said she would rather be overly cautious than not," the source said.

Meghan Markle is taking the threat of the coronavirus pandemic very seriously.

A source close to the Duchess of Sussex told the Daily Mail that she's become even more cautious in recent days, since news that her father-in-law, Prince Charles, had tested positive for the virus.

"Meghan said hearing the news of Prince Charles has put everyone on edge," the source said. "She said she is worried about her own health and Harry's health because she doesn't want to pass anything onto Archie."

One of the biggest changes Meghan has made has been to the policies she's enforcing with staff working with her family during the quarantine. Prior to Charles' diagnosis, Meghan was already requiring staffers to wear latex gloves, but she's since adopted several additional safety measures.

"Any staff member who goes outdoors to run errands has to leave their shoes in a designated area outside, along with coats or jackets," the Daily Mail source explained. "All produce must be washed with soap and water, and absolutely no boxes are to be brought inside the house. Whatever they order is opened outside, wiped down and then brought into the main quarters. Also staff members who have been out and about running errands are to wear face masks at all times."

The precautions are intense, but that's by design, according to the source, who says "Meghan said she would rather be overly cautious than not."

Still, in spite of her growing concern about the spread of the virus, Meghan doesn't seem interested in using her celebrity status to get any special treatment—like access to coronavirus tests for her and her family, who were in contact with Charles earlier this month and, therefore, may have been exposed to the virus.

"Meghan said taking a [coronavirus] test would be reassuring, but since they don't have any symptoms, they will just continue taking extra care of their health with heavy doses of Vitamin C, along with other supplements that help strengthen the immune system," the insider said.

This doesn't mean that quarantining has been easy for the royals though. The friend added that both Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, are "frustrated" that they can't do more during this time.

"Meghan said Harry's been in touch with his dad... Of course, he's frustrated," the source explained. "She said they both are frustrated because they are doers and want to do so much more to help."

So far, neither Meghan nor Harry have shown symptoms of coronavirus, according to the Daily Mail's report.

