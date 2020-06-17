Today's Top Stories
1
Dominique Jackson Finds Her Footing
2
How to Feel Better Now
3
Birdies Just Released the Woven Starling Shoe
4
The Time Has Come to Let Go of 'Harry Potter'
5
Hair Self-Care Tips to Try This Summer

Prince William Made His First In-Person Appearance Since the Start of Lockdown

By Emily Dixon
kings lynn, england june 16 prince william, duke of cambridge meets paramedic staff, maintaining social distancing, from the east of england ambulance service trust during a visit to the ambulance station on june 16, 2020 in kings lynn, england the purpose of the visit was to thank staff from the east of england ambulance service trust for their work and dedication responding to the covid 19 outbreak photo by victoria jones wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images
  • Prince William carried out his first in-person engagement since lockdown began in March.
  • He visited ambulance workers at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn, Norfolk, a short distance from Anmer Hall where William, Kate Middleton, and their children have spent quarantine.
  • William thanked the first responders for their work throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and discussed its mental health impacts.

    Amid the relaxation of lockdown measures in the U.K., Prince William carried out his first in-person royal visit since March, after months of Zoom engagements from his Anmer Hall country home. On Tuesday, William visited ambulance workers at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn, Norfolk—a short distance from Anmer Hall—to thank them for their work on the coronavirus frontlines and hear about the mental health impacts of the pandemic.

    As ITV reports, William spoke to staff from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, where they shared how they adapted to the pandemic and discussed how "members of the public, local businesses and volunteering networks" had supported them. As photos from the visit indicate, the Duke of Cambridge and the ambulance workers he met observed social distancing advice throughout, keeping at a safe distance from one another:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    Thank you to the staff of Kings Lynn Ambulance, Queen Elizabeth Hospital for welcoming The Duke of Cambridge to their ambulance station, and sharing so candidly their experiences over recent months in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Duke heard from the crew about their impact on mental health and wellbeing, the support they have received from members of the public and local businesses, as well as help from volunteering networks. The England Ambulance Service Trust (@EastEnglandAmb) provides round-the-clock accident and emergency services to 6.2 million people living in the East of England, operating over 130 sites and working closely with other blue lights partners to ensure that every patient receives the best possible care. In April this year, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge supported the launch of @ourfrontlineuk, an initiative that was created to provide round-the-clock mental health and bereavement support to frontline staff and key workers.

    A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

    William also talked with the ambulance staff about the mental health impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, in keeping with his ongoing focus on mental wellbeing. Last month, he spoke about the risks of calling frontline workers "heroes". "I think we've got to be very careful with the language that we use," he said on The One Show, as the BBC reported. "[Healthcare workers] should rightly be hailed as superstars, and brave, and wonderful staff; but I'm very conscious from a mental health point of view that we don't alienate some of them."

    The Duke shared his concern that "once they have this hero tag, they can no longer shake that, and therefore they can't ask for support, they have to be this strong pillar of strength, when in actual fact what we need them to be is examples of positive mental health." He encouraged frontline workers to acknowledge their needs and seek support when needed, to ensure they made it through the pandemic "in one piece."

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    William Revealed Anmer Hall's Bold Decor
    Prince William Surprised a Quarantining Family
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Gabrielle Union's Beautiful Photoshoot with Kaavia
    Jen's Sweet Message for Courteney's 56th Birthday
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    See Chrissy Teigen's Breast Implant Removal Cake
    Adam Lambert Will Perform at "Can’t Cancel Pride"
    Meghan and Harry Have Delayed Archewell Launch
    Prince William Surprised a Quarantining Family
    William Revealed Anmer Hall's Bold Decor
    Gabrielle Union Shares Oluwatoyin Salau Tribute
    Beyoncé Called for Justice for Breonna Taylor
    Meghan's Heartfelt Message to Grenfell Survivors