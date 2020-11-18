Today's Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Talks About Life With Baby Betty, His "Favorite" Person to Hang Out With

By Alyssa Bailey

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have kept a lot about their youngest daughter Betty's life secret, from her official birth date to her full name. But Reynolds spoke a little about Betty during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. ET reporter Matt Cohen's son Mack asked Reynolds who his favorite person to hang out with from his pack is (since Reynolds is promoting his project The Croods: A New Age).

"I have a new baby. She's a little over a year now, so I really like hanging out with her, ‘cause it's fun watching her grow up," he replied.

Mack took the opportunity to ask Reynolds if he and Lively would like any more kids. “Do you like the size of your pack in real life? Or do you wanna grow it bigger?” Mack asked.

Reynolds was kind enough to reply, “Boy, I think it's a pretty good size right now. I think it's a pretty good size right now, although I appreciate the bait, Mack!"

Reynolds and Lively have two other daughters, James, 6, and Inez, 4. Reynolds shared the first and only photo of Betty last October. He put an emoji over her face, of course, to preserve her privacy.

Lively spoke to Marie Claire in 2016 about how important keeping their children out of photos is to the couple. "I'd rather not have to deal with it [the paparazzi] at all, but we knew the lifestyle we were getting into, and while it's hard…it's another thing when it's our child. She [James] didn't have the opportunity to make a decision about what she wants," Lively said.

"We want our kids to have the same normal life that we had," Lively added. "We don't ever want to rob them of what we had, because we'd feel really selfish."

