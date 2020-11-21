Hailey Bieber Stuns in Skintight Latex Leggings by Saint Laurent

Hailey Bieber is proving that it's still possible to look stylish during the pandemic, so long as you change out of those sweatpants.

The model was photographed in Los Angeles on Friday wearing a skintight pair of latex leggings by Saint Laurent, designed by Anthony Vaccarello. She paired the eye-catching pants with a leather jacket, a polka dot blouse, and a pair of black heels featuring buckles on the front. She accessorized the sleek outfit with a YSL belt, a black face mask, and a black patent leather bag.

Earlier this month, Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, were forced to shoot down pregnancy rumors when Us Weekly reportedly planned to run a story alleging that the model was pregnant. In an Instagram Story, Hailey wrote, "Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story @usweekly I'm not pregnant. So please stop writing false stories from your 'sources.'" The rumors coincided with a blind-item hitting Instagram-based celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, which said, "Two A-listers will be announcing a pregnancy in a few months...keep an eye out. Not sure how soon but soon!"

Hailey recently opened up to Vogue Italia (via Entertainment Tonight) about being in no rush to start a family as she's focusing on her career. She explained, "the strange thing is that I've always wanted to have children early, but now that I'm married, I feel less of an urge. I am an ambitious girl with many projects. It will happen, but not now."

