Today's Top Stories
1
Hark! The Herald Dolly Sings
2
Party Like It’s 2020
3
Gifts Under $20 That Are Meaningful and Affordable
4
Finally, a Holiday Film With a Disabled Lead
5
Season’s (and Other...) Greetings

Netflix Responds to Calls for 'The Crown' to Add Disclaimer: "We Have No Plans and See No Need"

Damn, okay, Netflix!

By Mehera Bonner

    Now that The Crown is slipping into very recent history and touching on some very sensitive subjects (read: Prince Charles and Princess Diana' entire relationship), there are increased calls for the show to add a disclaimer reminding audiences that it is, in fact, fiction. In response to disclaimer calls—including from U.K. Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden—Netflix gave the following pretty firm statement to The Guardian (via People):

    "We have always presented The Crown as a drama and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events. As a result we have no plans, and see no need, to add a disclaimer."

    Dowden had previously mused, "It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that. Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact."

    Meanwhile, the royals are reportedly less than thrilled about the show, with sources close to Prince Charles telling Vanity Fair, “Many royal historians and experts have dismissed it as fiction but Netflix is playing a dangerous game. They’re making money out of characterizing people who work hard for the nation. If people are using the series as a textbook for royal history, that’s troublesome. Netflix has a duty to be up front about its programming and the producers should be more honest about what is fact and what is fiction. It’s not the first drama about a difficult chapter, but a bit more honesty on the program makers’ part about it being a drama wouldn’t go amiss.”

    This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    From: Cosmopolitan US

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Selena Wore Two Great Outfits Today
    How Dolly Parton's Dad Inspired Her Charity Work
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Dolly Said She "Just Knew" Miley Was a "Star"
    Gabrielle Union and Kaavia Twin in Stripes
    William Does Diana's Makeup in an Adorable Video
    Hark! The Herald Dolly Sings
    Chrissy Shared the Best Family Photoshoot Outtake
    Kate and William Are on Tour on the Royal Train
    J.Lo's Twins Emme and Max Look Just Like Their Mom
    Diana Had to Wear Low-Heeled Shoes to Her Wedding