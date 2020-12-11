Kerry Washington, 43, Just Shared Her Skincare And Makeup Secrets

- Kerry Washington just shared her best skincare and makeup tips in a new video.
- She's a huge fan of hyaluronic acid-based products and SPF serums and makeup.
- The actress says she's new to contouring, but seems to have the technique down.
Actress Kerry Washington, 43, is known for having glowing, smooth skin—and she just shared some tips on how she keeps her complexion flawless—both with and without makeup—in a new YouTube video for Vogue.
But first, the Little Fires Everywhere star begins her beauty routine with her hair. She sprays on a "scalp tonic" of distilled water, non-alcoholic witch hazel, and essential oils of rosemary, eucalyptus, peppermint, and lavender.
"It keeps your scalp super healthy, and also you become like walking aromatherapy," Kerry says.
Next, the Scandal alum moves on to her skincare routine, saying, "I do think of my skincare routine as self-love."
Kerry explains that she uses Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Daily Foaming Facial Cleanser for her eczema, sharing that she started to go to the dermatologist "as a kid." (FYI: Kerry is a Neutrogena brand ambassador—more on that later.)
"It's not just about looking cute, it's also really about having skin that's healthy and not too itchy and cracked and all that stuff that happens with eczema," The Prom actress adds.
Before she moisturizes, Kerry uses a rosewater mist (Serena Loves Aura Cleansing Mist) and an SPF serum (Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum SPF 60+). Then, she throws on some 24-karat gold eye patches (Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks) and uses a facial massager to get some extra circulation in her skin.
"Self-care isn’t about fixing yourself or twisting yourself into a pretzel to please other people. It’s really about being the best version of you," the American Son star says.
She follows that up with a hyaluronic acid-based moisturizer (Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel) and a lip balm with hyaluronic acid.
"I am addicted to hyaluronic acid. Moisture for me is the key to it all," she says. "Drinking enough water, and making sure that I'm putting enough moisture inside and outside."
After completing her skincare routine, Kerry turns to makeup. She starts with Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Cream Concealer in two shades under her eyes. "When I first started working with Neutrogena, they did not make a concealer or a foundation to match my skin tone," Kerry says. So, when she signed on as a brand ambassador for them seven years ago, she wanted to change that and expand their shade range.
Then she moves on to the Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 20 foundation and brushes out her eyebrows before using Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz.
Next, Kerry moves on to contour. "Contouring is definitely new for me," she says. She uses Kevin Aucoin The Sculpting Contour Powder, then adds some Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight, which she dabs on her fingers, then onto her cheeks.
Kerry finishes things off with her eyes, applying Neutrogena Hydro Boost Plumping Mascara and Neutrogena Cosmetics Smokey Kohl Eyeliner. And finally, she adds a red lip by black-owned beauty company Mented.
