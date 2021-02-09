Paul Hollywood Weighed In on Blake Lively's Unicorn Cake

It looks like Blake Lively is just as anxious for Paul Hollywood’s approval as the contestants on everyone’s favorite cooking competition, The Great British Baking Show—and, to my delight, Hollywood took notice. In an Instagram post, the Gossip Girl star shared a video of a glittering pink cake in celebration of her sister Robyn’s birthday. Topped with sugar flowers, a set of ears, and a horn, Lively’s unicorn creation drew praise from fans, but it was Hollywood’s attention that she sought.

“If I don’t get a handshake from @paul.hollywood after decorating this one, I quit,” Lively said in her post.

Soon after, Hollywood reposted Lively’s video on Instagram, although it remains unclear if she earned the handshake. Let’s hope this interaction leads to a Blake Lively x Baking Show crossover episode.

And, side note: give her the Hollywood Handshake, you coward! She deserves it!

