Paul Hollywood Weighed In on Blake Lively's Unicorn Cake

The Blake Lively x Great British Baking Show crossover we deserve!

By Zoe Guy
new york, ny february 12 blake lively attends the michael kors fw20 runway show during new york fashion week on february 12, 2020 in new york city photo by cindy ordwireimage
Cindy OrdGetty Images

It looks like Blake Lively is just as anxious for Paul Hollywood’s approval as the contestants on everyone’s favorite cooking competition, The Great British Baking Show—and, to my delight, Hollywood took notice. In an Instagram post, the Gossip Girl star shared a video of a glittering pink cake in celebration of her sister Robyn’s birthday. Topped with sugar flowers, a set of ears, and a horn, Lively’s unicorn creation drew praise from fans, but it was Hollywood’s attention that she sought.

“If I don’t get a handshake from @paul.hollywood after decorating this one, I quit,” Lively said in her post.

Soon after, Hollywood reposted Lively’s video on Instagram, although it remains unclear if she earned the handshake. Let’s hope this interaction leads to a Blake Lively x Baking Show crossover episode.

And, side note: give her the Hollywood Handshake, you coward! She deserves it!

