Ben Affleck Is Pictured Without His Wedding Ring for the First Time Since Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors Started
But he was seen wearing it the next day, before we all get carried away.
Ben Affleck is right to hide his ring finger from paparazzi, because as Jennifer Lopez divorce rumors rage on, photographers can't stop looking out for that famed silver band.
The latest news on that front is that Affleck was pictured without his wedding ring for the first time since split speculation began, while having dinner with his daughter Violet, 18, on Saturday—as seen in a picture published by Entertainment Tonight.
However, this tells us precisely nothing about where his and Lopez' marriage stands, since he had the ring back on the very next day, on Sunday. And BTW, there are plenty of reasons to temporarily take off one's wedding ring, such as excess heat, playing sports, washing the dishes, etc., etc.
Besides, in pretty much every other picture taken of the Gone Girl actor since rumors started up mid-May, he was proudly sporting this telling piece of jewelry.
But as Affleck was pictured sans ring, his wife was continuing her solo vacation in Italy, having been spotted in Positano last week. And based on comments from anonymous sources the internet over, the Bennifer marriage sadly isn't all sunshine and rainbows right now.
The two have reportedly been living separately for weeks, and have even put their marital home on the market just over a year after purchasing it (though this may not signify impending doom at all, according to some sources).
Earlier this month, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet. At this point, they are just doing their own thing. They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven’t."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Still, amid all the drama, Lopez publicly wished Affleck a happy Father's Day on June 16, calling him "our hero." Clearly, whatever's going on with their relationship, there's still a lot of love and respect there.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Charli XCX Asks Fans to "Please Stop" Chanting "Taylor Swift Is Dead" at Her Shows
She won't stand for this behavior.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Royals, Paul McCartney, Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek... Was Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour Her Most Star-Studded Yet?
Imagine all the people........
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince Louis Misses Taylor Swift's London "Eras Tour" Show and the Internet Wants Justice For the Young Royal
"Prince Louis’ future memoir on why he left The Royal Family will center around being left out of The Eras Tour."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Ben Affleck Says Jennifer Lopez' Fame Is "F***ing Bananas" in Contrast to His
His comments come as divorce rumors continue to abound.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kevin Hart Is Brave Enough to Ask Ben Affleck About His “Resting B— Face,” and Affleck Actually Has an Understandable Explanation for It
He’d also prefer we call it something other than RBF, thank you very much—and Affleck’s got a suggestion at the ready.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Back In Italy, Where She Once Honeymooned with Ben Affleck—But This Time, She’s Solo
Unfortunately, the state of the Lopez-Affleck union is apparently “not getting any better—it’s worse.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Wishes "Our Hero" Ben Affleck a Happy Father's Day Amid Rumored Marital Strife
She shared a stunning throwback pic.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Decision to Sell Their $61 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Might Not Have Anything To Do with an Impending Divorce
In fact, the move could actually help their marriage, not hurt it.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, One Month Shy of Their Second Wedding Anniversary, Are “Living Separate Lives”
“They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven’t.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Low Ticket Sales Were Not to Blame for Jennifer Lopez’s Tour Cancellation, After All
It turns out love actually does cost a thing—a summer tour.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Addresses “Negativity” in a Heartfelt Message to Her Fans Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors, Tour Cancellation
One month ago, May 6, was the Met Gala, which Affleck skipped—and it has been a rough go for Lopez ever since.
By Rachel Burchfield Published