Ben Affleck Is Pictured Without His Wedding Ring for the First Time Since Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors Started

Ben Affleck is right to hide his ring finger from paparazzi, because as Jennifer Lopez divorce rumors rage on, photographers can't stop looking out for that famed silver band.

The latest news on that front is that Affleck was pictured without his wedding ring for the first time since split speculation began, while having dinner with his daughter Violet, 18, on Saturday—as seen in a picture published by Entertainment Tonight.

However, this tells us precisely nothing about where his and Lopez' marriage stands, since he had the ring back on the very next day, on Sunday. And BTW, there are plenty of reasons to temporarily take off one's wedding ring, such as excess heat, playing sports, washing the dishes, etc., etc.

Besides, in pretty much every other picture taken of the Gone Girl actor since rumors started up mid-May, he was proudly sporting this telling piece of jewelry.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pictured together in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But as Affleck was pictured sans ring, his wife was continuing her solo vacation in Italy, having been spotted in Positano last week. And based on comments from anonymous sources the internet over, the Bennifer marriage sadly isn't all sunshine and rainbows right now.

The two have reportedly been living separately for weeks, and have even put their marital home on the market just over a year after purchasing it (though this may not signify impending doom at all, according to some sources).

Earlier this month, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet. At this point, they are just doing their own thing. They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven’t."

Still, amid all the drama, Lopez publicly wished Affleck a happy Father's Day on June 16, calling him "our hero." Clearly, whatever's going on with their relationship, there's still a lot of love and respect there.