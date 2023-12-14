Camila Cabello and Drake Are Spending Quality Time Together in Turks and Caicos

Can we expect to see Camila Cabello featured on Drake's next song, or can we expect to see the two of them kissing under the mistletoe?

That's the question everyone's asking after photos and videos shared on Deuxmoi and Pop Crave showed the two artists talking and hanging out in Turks and Caicos.

26-year-old Cabello can be seen in a black bathing suit, talking to 37-year-old Drake, who is wearing a brightly colored top. There is no footage of them cozying up specifically, but it hasn't been ruled out just yet. Also, the two of them were seen riding jet skis together, and I'm mainly just jealous that I wasn't invited along for this!

The pair were at Turks and Caicos hotspot Noah's Ark Beach Club, which Drake frequently visits, so much so that they put up a billboard of his eighth studio album, "For All the Dogs." Is it a coincidence that Cabello met up with him there, or was she invited for some reason?

As for how the two singers might know each other, Drake followed Cabello on Instagram back in April. Cabello had shared a mirror selfie with Drake's lyrics in the caption, jokingly attributing them to Shakespeare. Look, Drake could've written Romeo & Juliet, but could Shakespeare really have written "God's Plan"?

Cabello has been single since ending things with her on/off boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, back in June, after over two years together. Mendes is also Canadian, so this could suggest that she has a very specific type.

As for Drake, the father of one hasn't been connected with anyone specific recently, but has previously dated big names like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber.

Whether they're just getting to know each other, becoming friends, or testing the waters of something more, I just hope we get a great collaboration out of it!