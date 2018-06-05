Today's Top Stories
1
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Being "Naked" in Speech
2
Karamo Brown on 'Queer Eye' Season Two
mobile phone street style
3
This iOS Feature Will Break Your Twitter Addiction
art-with-me-gamelatron-peter-ruprecht
4
Must-See Photos From Tulum's Art Festival
Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Rob Pattinson together
5
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Seen Together

6 Facts About Andy Spade, Kate Spade's Husband

The couple launched Kate Spade New York together in 1993.

Kate Spade Andy Spade
Shutterstock

Kate Spade was found dead Tuesday morning in her New York City apartment from an apparent suicide. She was 55. The famed fashion designer started her eponymous accessories and clothing line with husband Andy Spade in 1993. After selling the company in 2007, the pair continued to work together and launched a new fashion label, Frances Valentine, in 2016. Kate and Andy, who met in college, were married for 24 years and have a daughter together, Frances Beatrix Spade.

Ahead, six quick facts to know about the man who Kate called her partner.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Andy Spade Cofounded the Fashion Label Kate Spade
Getty Images

Andy and his wife Kate launched Kate Spade New York in 1993 and Jack Spade in 1999.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 He Was the First to Suggest an Accessories Line
Getty Images

In an interview with Fast Company, Kate remembered thinking she was "flabbergasted," when her husband suggested this. Their first product was a handbag and since the brand's conception, Kate Spade handbags have remained iconic in a fashion girl's wardrobe.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 The Power Duo Met in College
Kate Spade Andy Spade
Getty Images

Andy and Kate both attended Arizona State and married in 1994.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 Andy is the Older Brother of Comedian David Spade
Kate Spade Andy Spade David Spade
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 Andy's an Entrepreneur at Heart
Kate Spade Andy Spade
Getty Images

Aside from helping his wife launch her company, he also established Partners & Spade in 2008 and created a loungewear brand called Sleepy Jones.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 Andy and Kate's Latest Venture Was Called Frances Valentine
Getty Images

After selling their stake in Kate Spade, the pair created fashion label Frances Valentine in 2016. Kate even changed her last name to Valentine to match the branding. "Valentine was my mom’s dad’s middle name because he was born on Valentine’s Day," the designer said to Women's Wear Daily.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Getting To Know the Youngest Hadid's Girlfriend
How Celebrities Are Reacting to Kate Spade's Death
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BROOKLYN MUSEUM-CFDA Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid Spotted Making Out
Tiffany Haddish Gives Work Advice & Street Advice
Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Rob Pattinson together Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Seen Together
royal wedding Prince harry Meghan Markle carriage
25 Royals Who Married Commoners
Reese Witherspoon Might Be Returning as Elle Woods
The Queen Gave Meghan and Harry York Cottage
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Wedding Officiant
Pete Davidson Got Two Ariana Grande Tattoos