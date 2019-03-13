"What I would love to see change in 2019 is for women to continue to talk to each other and maybe discuss issues that in the past have felt taboo," Chastain, seen here with Busy Philipps, told us at the Change Makers event in Los Angeles. "Discuss their salaries. Discuss their coworkers. Maybe discuss a history of abuse or unfair work conditions that they’ve experienced. Because the one thing that we’ve really discovered is that the more that we come together and share these stories, the more we can lean on each other and move forward to change the society for everyone."