Instagram
Last night, we all said a collective goodbye to 2019 and rang in the new year (and new decade). Here's a look at how your favorite celebrities kicked off 2020.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
"Happy New Years Everyone! The best year of my life. So far. 2020 vision all they Way! ❤️🍾," Joe wrote with a picture of him and his wife ringing in the new year.
Kylie Jenner
"Happy New Years Eve 🖤.. ," Kylie wrote. "When you start to feel like things should have been better this year remember all the mountains and valleys that got you HERE.. 🖤 there is more to you than yesterday. 2020 positive vibes ONLY xx."
Lizzo
"U ready?" Lizzo wrote with her NYE video.
Chrissy Teigen
"Sinus drugs got me fucked uppppp. 1 hour til countdown but I’m out love u guys!!" Chrissy wrote, along with a very relatable pic.
Courteney Cox
"I can see clearly now... 2020! Happy New Year from the UK ♥️♥️♥️," the Friends alum wrote with a pic of her NYE kiss.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
"Please be my New Years kiss even when I’m 80!!!" Hailey wrote.
Miley Cyrus
"Pre Party 2020," Miley wrote along with a picture of herself in a NYE party headband.
Miley Cyrus
Miley also shared a video of herself with some 2020 cakes.
Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes
"t’s not the NYE we planned, but I sure am happy I still get to spend it with you 😘," Caelynn wrote.
Hilary Duff
"Making promises to this guy was by far the best day/night of 2019. 2018 was so special because of Banksy. 2019 will always hold our wedding♥️ feeling grateful for health, our family, love, and dreams coming true. Can’t wait to buckle up for 2020. May all your hopes/dreams and hard work come true/pay off. Love you all 🙏🏻 HNY ," Hilary wrote.
Kate Beckinsale
"Happy New Year everyone ❤️ May your new year kiss be with someone as committed to oral hygiene as mine was 💋," the actress wrote wit a video of her NYE kiss.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
"To lots of love in 2020," Kim wrote with a picture of herself and Kanye.
Kaia Gerber
"This is 2020," the model wrote alongside a low-key pic.
Selma Blair
"Happy new year my friends!!! ✨✨ it’s a bit early here but we need sleep so we’re calling it but... We laughed, we loved, we ate and made mischief. Goodbye teen years and hello to our twenties. I hope we all have blessings beyond imagination. And kindness. To each other. Welcome #2020. ✨✨," the actress wrote.
Khloé Kardashian
"☾ 2019, Im happily saying goodbye," Khloé wrote. "They tell you that you shouldn’t look back but I’m going to suggest that you do. Be brave, look back and reflect on your past year; Or the past decade! It’s OK to remind yourself of what you went through and what you overcame."
Elizabeth Hurley
"Happy New Year from my house to yours ❤️❤️❤️❤️," the actress wrote.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below