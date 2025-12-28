Gwyneth Paltrow Accidentally Offends Timothée Chalamet With Unsolicited Skincare Advice

Giving unsolicited advice of any kind can be a delicate undertaking, but that goes double—maybe triple—when it comes to giving unsolicited advice about someone's physical appearance.

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed she learned this lesson the hard way recently, when she offered her Marty Supreme costar Timothée Chalamet some skincare advice that was unwelcome in the worst way.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothee Chalamet on the set of Marty Supreme on October 16, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The awkward encounter happened on one of the pair's first few days of filming Marty Supreme, and, when Paltrow noticed acne scarring on her costar's face, she offered up well-intentioned advice for addressing the issue.

Unfortunately for Goop founder, what she didn't realize was that the acne scarring she was noticing came courtesy of the film's makeup department.

Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow laughing during a discussion at a special screening of their movie Marty Supreme on November 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Oscar-winner had a good sense of a humor about the awkward moment during her recent interview on The Awardist podcast, smiling and laughing about the faux pas as she told the story to host Gerrad Hall.

"Yeah, and, imagine I was up close to him, and I was like, 'my gosh,' because when I had seen him [before], his skin was always so beautiful," Paltrow said of her surprise at noticing that Chalamet's skin appeared to be far less perfect in person than it looked in movies and pictures. "And I was like, I didn't realize that he has this scarring on his face."

Of course, since Chalamet's skin really is incredible, both in movies and pictures and IRL, he, understandably, had a pretty strong reaction to Paltrow's unnecessary advice.

"And then he's like, 'Are you insane? Like, this is makeup,'" Paltrow said, laughing while she remembered her costar's reaction to her mistake. "He's like, "I have good skin.' I was like, 'I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry.'"