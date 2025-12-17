Admittedly, I had no idea what Marty Supreme even was two weeks ago, but today I can name at least two moments from the upcoming movie's press tour that are making me want to buy a theater ticket right now. Last week, for example, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made headlines after attending a premiere event for the sports drama wearing matching tangerine orange outfits (and an even more matchy orange manicure from Jenner), and now it's Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple Martin who are having a red carpet twinning moment.

On Dec. 16, Martin showed up to support Paltrow at Marty Supreme's New York City premiere, so obviously that meant she had to pay homage by channeling her mom's glam from the '90s. For the event, Martin borrowed the vintage, black Calvin Klein dress that Paltrow wore nearly 30 years ago at the 1996 premiere of Emma—and that's not all she borrowed. She also mimicked the messy updo Paltrow wore at the event by styling her hair in a '90s-style high bun with a subtle side part and face-framing tendrils that were casually tucked behind her ears. To be honest, it's giving "coolest girl at the prom" energy.

Apple Martin attends the "Marty Supreme" premiere in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only real difference between Martin's look from last night and Paltrow's from 1996 is that Martin opted to wear more neutral makeup instead of the vampy, smokey eye and lipstick that her mom previously wore. But she obviously nailed everything else.

Gwyneth Paltrow wears an updo at the "Emma" premiere on July 22, 1996. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Y2K glam and past beauty trends like beehive-style updos and chunky highlights have been making a real comeback in the modern era, and it truly warms my heart to see them making a mark on red carpets. This is one type of nepo baby influence I'm happy to see more often.

To get a messy updo look that mimics Apple Martin's, read ahead to shop some essentials.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors