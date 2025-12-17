Apple Martin Is Channeling Gwyneth Paltrow With Her '90s Prom Updo
Like mother, like daughter.
Admittedly, I had no idea what Marty Supreme even was two weeks ago, but today I can name at least two moments from the upcoming movie's press tour that are making me want to buy a theater ticket right now. Last week, for example, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made headlines after attending a premiere event for the sports drama wearing matching tangerine orange outfits (and an even more matchy orange manicure from Jenner), and now it's Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple Martin who are having a red carpet twinning moment.
On Dec. 16, Martin showed up to support Paltrow at Marty Supreme's New York City premiere, so obviously that meant she had to pay homage by channeling her mom's glam from the '90s. For the event, Martin borrowed the vintage, black Calvin Klein dress that Paltrow wore nearly 30 years ago at the 1996 premiere of Emma—and that's not all she borrowed. She also mimicked the messy updo Paltrow wore at the event by styling her hair in a '90s-style high bun with a subtle side part and face-framing tendrils that were casually tucked behind her ears. To be honest, it's giving "coolest girl at the prom" energy.
The only real difference between Martin's look from last night and Paltrow's from 1996 is that Martin opted to wear more neutral makeup instead of the vampy, smokey eye and lipstick that her mom previously wore. But she obviously nailed everything else.
Y2K glam and past beauty trends like beehive-style updos and chunky highlights have been making a real comeback in the modern era, and it truly warms my heart to see them making a mark on red carpets. This is one type of nepo baby influence I'm happy to see more often.
To get a messy updo look that mimics Apple Martin's, read ahead to shop some essentials.
Go all in on the nostalgic glamour by securing your hair with a claw clip.
Use a waxy styling stick to slick back baby hairs and flyaways.
Use a flat iron to lightly curl any face-framing pieces or hairs that have been left out intentionally.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.