Hailey Bieber on How Justin Bieber Divorce Rumors Have Affected Her Over the Years

Hailey Bieber is speaking out about the hurtful comments she has gotten about her marriage to Justin Bieber.

"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. 'Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced,'" the supermodel told W Magazine in a vulnerable new profile interview.

"It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy. I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less."

The Biebers tied the knot back in 2018, and have been under intense scrutiny from the public ever since. Although they've been candid about the struggles they've faced—including Justin's difficult mental health journey—they've also shared how happy and devoted they are.

All in all, Hailey more than stands by her decision to get married at the young age of 21, telling W, "I wouldn’t tell a 21-year-old in the chair right there, 'I think you should get married.' It’s really each individual’s experience."

But Hailey and Justin's relationship is a beautiful thing, and as she nears the due date for their first child, the Rhode Skin founder is making the most of how things are now. "In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me," she told W. "Like, 'I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?' I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us."

In early May, Hailey revealed she was pregnant with a video and photos from hers and Justin's vow renewal ceremony. The famous spouses have been open about their desire to be parents for years, but reportedly didn't want to rush things.

