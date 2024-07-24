Hailey Bieber on How Justin Bieber Divorce Rumors Have Affected Her Over the Years
It's really hurtful.
Hailey Bieber is speaking out about the hurtful comments she has gotten about her marriage to Justin Bieber.
"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. 'Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced,'" the supermodel told W Magazine in a vulnerable new profile interview.
"It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy. I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less."
The Biebers tied the knot back in 2018, and have been under intense scrutiny from the public ever since. Although they've been candid about the struggles they've faced—including Justin's difficult mental health journey—they've also shared how happy and devoted they are.
All in all, Hailey more than stands by her decision to get married at the young age of 21, telling W, "I wouldn’t tell a 21-year-old in the chair right there, 'I think you should get married.' It’s really each individual’s experience."
But Hailey and Justin's relationship is a beautiful thing, and as she nears the due date for their first child, the Rhode Skin founder is making the most of how things are now. "In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me," she told W. "Like, 'I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?' I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us."
In early May, Hailey revealed she was pregnant with a video and photos from hers and Justin's vow renewal ceremony. The famous spouses have been open about their desire to be parents for years, but reportedly didn't want to rush things.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Lisa Kudrow Details Why She Hated 'Friends' Audience Laughter So Much
She's doubling down.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ryan Reynolds Made All Blake Lively's "Dreams Come True" by Introducing Her to NSYNC Members
Wait, this is the cutest.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ryan Reynolds Crushes Fan Hopes That Lady Deadpool Is Taylor Swift... Or King Charles?
But who is it then????
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hailey Bieber Shares Why She Waited Until She Was Six Months Along to Announce Her Pregnancy—and Why She Almost Waited “Until the End”
Hailey and her husband of nearly six years, Justin Bieber, are set to become parents likely as soon as next month.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
As Her Due Date Nears, This Is How Hailey and Justin Bieber Are Spending Their Summer Before Hailey Gives Birth
The countdown is on—baby Bieber’s arrival is approaching.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Hailey Bieber Shares Relatable Pregnancy Struggle on Instagram
The model has been documenting her pregnancy.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kylie Jenner Posts Throwback Photo of Herself and Hailey Bieber to Welcome Her Into the Mom Club: “We’re Moms Now”
Meanwhile, on the same day, Bieber gave a huge hint as to when her “little bean” is due.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Justin Bieber Shares a Bunch of Pictures of Wife Hailey's Baby Bump
So cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hailey Bieber’s Current No. 1 Pregnancy Craving Is, Admittedly, a Bit Bizarre
But, like she said, we’re “not allowed to judge.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Hailey Bieber Posts the Cutest New Baby Bump Pics
One word: wow.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hailey Bieber “Didn’t Want to Rush” Having a Baby Too Quickly After Getting Married to Husband Justin Bieber
There was a reason why the mom-to-be opted to wait a bit before expanding her family.
By Rachel Burchfield Published