Hailey Bieber Shares Relatable Pregnancy Struggle on Instagram

Hailey Bieber opened up about a painful symptom she's experiencing during her pregnancy.
The supermodel shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, in which she's wearing a sea green quarter-zip sweater, with her hair in a tight bun. She's also pouting to show her frustration, and captioned the photo, "so who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain?" adding a frazzled face emoji and two pregnant ladies emojis.
The Rhode Skin founder's post is sure to make pregnant people feel less alone, since according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, back pain is one of the most common symptoms experienced during pregnancy—due to hormonal changes and the physical weight of a baby bump.
Some tips for managing this back pain are to work on your posture, to squat instead of bending at the waist, and to apply heat or cold to the painful area. Of course, you should always share any symptoms you're experiencing with your health care provider, who can provide tailored advice for managing discomfort and pain.
Hailey is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber, whom she married in 2018.
The two announced they were preparing to welcome a baby last month, sharing a video and photos of their vow renewal ceremony—which featured Hailey's bump—on Instagram.
Since then, Hailey has been sweetly documenting her pregnancy journey, for example sharing photos of her baby bump and other snippets of life lately.
The Biebers have always been open about their desire to have children together, though they reportedly "didn't want to rush" things.
The "Baby" singer (I know, the jokes write themselves) revealed to Ellen DeGeneres in 2020, "I am going to have as many [children] as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do…I think she wants to have a few."
