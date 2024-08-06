Jennifer Lopez "Has Not Fully Accepted" Her Marriage to Ben Affleck Might Be Over
"He has humiliated her."
Following reports that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are no longer talking, a source has suggested the "Jenny from the Block" singer is actually "furious" about the alleged divorce.
While fans of the couple continue to hope the breakup rumors are false, Lopez is allegedly less than happy about the supposed split, too. "She’s furious," a source told Page Six. "He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together."
Affleck and Lopez got back together in the spring of 2021, soon after the Marry Me star split from Alex Rodriguez. Having originally dated between 2002 and 2004, having met on the set of Gigli, Lopez and Affleck's 2021 reunion felt like a burst of nostalgia for pop culture fans. On July 16, 2022, the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas, twenty years after they first met. Two years of what seemed like wedded bliss followed, before divorce rumors started plaguing the couple in the summer of 2024.
According to Page Six's source, Lopez is particularly devastated that the relationship broke down so fast. "He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life," the source claimed. "They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids."
The source also noted that Lopez is a "romantic" at heart, which makes any alleged split all the more difficult to process. Plus, the couple both have children from previous relationships, and a divorce would affect all of them. "There are five kids involved in this," the source told Page Six. "She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over."
Meanwhile, a separate source suggested a divorce announcement is on the way, when the time is right. "[They're] waiting to announce their official split, because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Neither of them want this process to be rushed. They are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
