Jennifer Lopez "Has Not Fully Accepted" Her Marriage to Ben Affleck Might Be Over

Following reports that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are no longer talking, a source has suggested the "Jenny from the Block" singer is actually "furious" about the alleged divorce.

While fans of the couple continue to hope the breakup rumors are false, Lopez is allegedly less than happy about the supposed split, too. "She’s furious," a source told Page Six. "He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together."

Affleck and Lopez got back together in the spring of 2021, soon after the Marry Me star split from Alex Rodriguez. Having originally dated between 2002 and 2004, having met on the set of Gigli, Lopez and Affleck's 2021 reunion felt like a burst of nostalgia for pop culture fans. On July 16, 2022, the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas, twenty years after they first met. Two years of what seemed like wedded bliss followed, before divorce rumors started plaguing the couple in the summer of 2024.

Lopez is said to be "furious" about the way Affleck has handled the alleged split. (Image credit: Getty)

According to Page Six's source, Lopez is particularly devastated that the relationship broke down so fast. "He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life," the source claimed. "They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids."

The source also noted that Lopez is a "romantic" at heart, which makes any alleged split all the more difficult to process. Plus, the couple both have children from previous relationships, and a divorce would affect all of them. "There are five kids involved in this," the source told Page Six. "She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over."

Meanwhile, a separate source suggested a divorce announcement is on the way, when the time is right. "[They're] waiting to announce their official split, because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Neither of them want this process to be rushed. They are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can."