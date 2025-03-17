Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024, and according to a new report, she's ready to completely move on from their relationship.

Since their split, Lopez and Affleck appear to have remained civil with one another, including meeting up for the sake of their children. Affleck even called his ex "spectacular" during a November 2024 interview, suggesting there's no bad blood between the star-crossed lovers. However, according to the Daily Mail, Lopez's next move may surprise fans.

In early 2024, J.Lo released This Is Me...Now, an album accompanied by a visual experience and a documentary. The project was inspired by her romantic history, including her relationship with Affleck, which spanned decades. She even used old love letters from Affleck to inspire the album's lyrics. But the Daily Mail's sources claim that Lopez won't be using Affleck as inspiration for her next album.

J.Lo is moving on following her divorce from Ben Affleck. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the outlet, Lopez "might inadvertently exact the ultimate 'revenge' on ex-husband Ben by wiping him from her next album altogether." Instead, the Marry Me star is allegedly seeking songs that portray "strength, courage, and perseverance," particularly as the multi-hyphenate is in "a great place" following the split.

The source claimed, "Jennifer wanted to settle the divorce quickly...She didn't want to spend the year fighting Ben because this is now her time to reconnect with fans and thrive post-divorce."

Fans of the singer should reportedly prepare themselves for Lopez's magnum opus, with a source telling the outlet, "People close to her feel this will be her version of Beyoncé's Lemonade [about husband Jay-Z's infidelity]. She's working...to create the perfect comeback."

The source claimed Lopez would also love to tour in 2026, after being forced to cancel her summer 2024 performances amid her split from Affleck.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"She's working...to create the perfect comeback." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the publication also cited alternate sources who said Lopez was "happy" and not planning "revenge" on her ex of any kind. As a previous report suggested Affleck was happily enjoying single life, too, perhaps these two are simply ready to move on once and for all.