Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet took their romance public in a big way throughout awards season, with the makeup mogul accompanying her actor beau to a plethora of high-profile events. According to a new report, Chalamet is incredibly serious about his relationship with Jenner, and has even grown close to her two children—daughter Stormi and son Aire.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source alleged that Chalamet had cut off several friends over his romance with Jenner. "Some of Timothée's pals didn't think it was smart to get involved with the Kardashian clan," the source alleged. "They sat him down and expressed their fears that despite his many awards and nominations, the industry wouldn't take him seriously if he was linked to Kylie."

The outlet's source also suggested that the twice Oscar-nominated actor had been serious about the Kylie Cosmetics founder since the start of their romance. "He knew from the beginning that it wasn't just a fling with Kylie," the insider claimed. "He not only decided not to listen to his friends, but to also cut ties."

Chalamet and Jenner reportedly first connected while attending the Jean Paul Gaultier show at Paris Fashion Week in January 2023. They apparently bonded due to having similar "goofy" personalities and the same taste in music, per the Daily Mail.

Since meeting, they've gradually become accustomed to public displays of affection, whether it's at the Oscars or while watching the tennis. PDA doesn't necessarily come naturally to Chalamet, however. "He really only wants to be a headline with his work, not his relationship, so he can be apprehensive at times," a source told the outlet. Another alleged insider said, "He is very much in love with Kylie, but he does get a little shy with PDA as he knows eyeballs are watching."

Ultimately, anyone doubting the couple's relationship is likely to be disappointed, according to the Daily Mail. "[Kylie's] kids are super close with Timothée," one source claimed. "And if he is now preparing to propose, she would say yes in a heartbeat." Another source confirmed to the outlet, "What they have is real, despite what the naysayers believe."