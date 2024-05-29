Paris Hilton Gracefully Responds to Commentary on Son Phoenix' Backwards Life Jacket: "I Never Let Him Out of My Arms"

Paris Hilton received criticism on the internet after people noticed her son Phoenix Reum's life jacket was on backwards, and she took it beautifully on the chin.

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday, the hotel heiress is holding Phoenix, 1, in a pool surrounded by rocks and palm trees, and bouncing him joyfully around the water. Phoenix looks absolutely adorable in a blue bucket hat and patterned "puddle jumper," with both mom and little boy smiling and appearing to have a wonderful time.

However, fans soon noticed that Phoenix' life jacket was backwards, with one commenting, "Hey momma just a tip from another puddle jumper mom i think it’s on backwards. But i love this video pure joy"

The next day, Hilton replied, "Oops! Thank you! I never let him out of my arms. thought it was backwards too, I said that to the person who I bought it from & they said it was on right. But thank you so much for letting me know."

Graceful, classy, no notes.

Unfortunately, Hilton is often on the receiving end of unsolicited parenting advice online, like the time people took issue with..... the size of her son's head, of all things.

Responding to the weird AF commentary, the Paris in Love star wrote at the time, "There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And then there was that time when she made a joke about never having changed Phoenix' diaper one month into parenting him, and fans took her literally, sending lots of vitriol her way.

"On my show, #ParisInLove, I joked about changing a diaper for the first time, which, let's be honest, was just me having a bit of fun - as you can see I changed his diaper the night I brought him home," Hilton responded on X.

"But, in all seriousness, when it comes to being a mom, I'm fully involved and loving every moment of it. It's interesting how a playful comment can be taken so seriously."

Hey there, it's Paris. Just wanted to clear the air about something. On my show, #ParisInLove, I joked about changing a diaper for the first time, which, let's be honest, was just me having a bit of fun - as you can see I changed his diaper the night I brought him home🥰 But, in… pic.twitter.com/IUvcEvOCyrDecember 13, 2023

The "Stars Are Blind" singer shares Phoenix and daughter London, who was born in November, with husband Carter Reum. The spouses tied the knot in 2021, after first meeting in 2019.