Paris Hilton Gracefully Responds to Commentary on Son Phoenix' Backwards Life Jacket: "I Never Let Him Out of My Arms"

Paris Hilton received criticism on the internet after people noticed her son Phoenix Reum's life jacket was on backwards, and she took it beautifully on the chin.
In a TikTok video posted on Sunday, the hotel heiress is holding Phoenix, 1, in a pool surrounded by rocks and palm trees, and bouncing him joyfully around the water. Phoenix looks absolutely adorable in a blue bucket hat and patterned "puddle jumper," with both mom and little boy smiling and appearing to have a wonderful time.
However, fans soon noticed that Phoenix' life jacket was backwards, with one commenting, "Hey momma just a tip from another puddle jumper mom i think it’s on backwards. But i love this video pure joy"
The next day, Hilton replied, "Oops! Thank you! I never let him out of my arms. thought it was backwards too, I said that to the person who I bought it from & they said it was on right. But thank you so much for letting me know."
Graceful, classy, no notes.
@parishilton
Adventures with Baby P 🐠♬ original sound - ParisHilton
Unfortunately, Hilton is often on the receiving end of unsolicited parenting advice online, like the time people took issue with..... the size of her son's head, of all things.
Responding to the weird AF commentary, the Paris in Love star wrote at the time, "There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
And then there was that time when she made a joke about never having changed Phoenix' diaper one month into parenting him, and fans took her literally, sending lots of vitriol her way.
"On my show, #ParisInLove, I joked about changing a diaper for the first time, which, let's be honest, was just me having a bit of fun - as you can see I changed his diaper the night I brought him home," Hilton responded on X.
"But, in all seriousness, when it comes to being a mom, I'm fully involved and loving every moment of it. It's interesting how a playful comment can be taken so seriously."
Hey there, it's Paris. Just wanted to clear the air about something. On my show, #ParisInLove, I joked about changing a diaper for the first time, which, let's be honest, was just me having a bit of fun - as you can see I changed his diaper the night I brought him home🥰 But, in… pic.twitter.com/IUvcEvOCyrDecember 13, 2023
The "Stars Are Blind" singer shares Phoenix and daughter London, who was born in November, with husband Carter Reum. The spouses tied the knot in 2021, after first meeting in 2019.
A photo posted by parishilton on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Chris Pratt Opens Up About Blowing Through His First Hollywood Paycheck of $75k
He wasn't used to that much money.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Marriage Stands, According to Sources: "He's Been Checked Out"
They've been hit by divorce rumors of late.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones Tease an Announcement: "We've Got Some News to Share"
The former 'Normal People' costars and IRL best friends seem to have a new project in the works.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie Are Reportedly Reuniting for a New Reality Show
Please let this be true.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Paris Hilton Is Finally Ready to Share Her Daughter With the World
Hilton shared why she chose the name London, who her daughter resembles, and the special significance behind her birthdate.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Paris Hilton Saved Back These 'Iconic' Outfits for Her Daughter to Wear Someday
"She is going to have quite the wardrobe!"
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Paris Hilton Jokes "Clubitis Is Hereditary" as Son Phoenix Shows Off Precious Dance Moves
Ohhhh my goodness.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix' First Birthday: "You Make My Life Complete"
They have the sweetest bond.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Paris Hilton Hits Back at Fans Who Thought She Hadn't Changed Her Son's Diaper for the First Month of His Life
It was a JOKE, people.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Paris Hilton On Choosing Surrogacy: It “Was A Difficult Decision To Make”
On carrying her own children, Hilton said “I would have loved that experience.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Paris Hilton Now Has 2 Children Named After Major Cities
It's called sliving, look it up.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published