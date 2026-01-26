Former Prince Andrew Will Be Served By a "Skeleton Staff" When He Moves to Sandringham
A source says "it's not realistic" for Andrew to expect the same number of employees at Marsh Farm.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's move to the Sandringham estate is happening any day now, and as he packs up Royal Lodge, it seems most of his staff won't be making the move to Norfolk. The former duke was evicted from his Windsor home by King Charles in the wake of Andrew's friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Now, Andrew is facing a much different life as he downsizes from his 30-room estate to Marsh Farm, a small property that was once occupied by a tenant farmer.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, one source said that Andrew's remaining staff—including a "butler, chef, gardener and housekeepers"—are being given a "generous" amount of money as they leave the former Duke of York's employ.
"They obviously don't want to move to Norfolk, and as most of them are nearing retirement age, they've basically been made redundant on generous terms," the insider said.
The source continued, "I suspect that Andrew will have more of a skeleton staff when he eventually moves into Marsh Farm, as it's not realistic to employ so many people to look after one person on their own."
Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who has lived with the former Duke of York since 2008, are reportedly due to leave Royal Lodge by the end of the month. But with extensive renovations taking place to get Marsh Farm ready for a new occupant, Andrew might be seeking out alternative arrangements.
Although it's been suggested the ex-duke could temporarily move into one of the other small properties on King Charles's expansive estate, the Daily Mail's source suggested he might "live in Sandringham House until Marsh Farm is finished."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.