Former Prince Andrew Will Be Served By a "Skeleton Staff" When He Moves to Sandringham

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's move to the Sandringham estate is happening any day now, and as he packs up Royal Lodge, it seems most of his staff won't be making the move to Norfolk. The former duke was evicted from his Windsor home by King Charles in the wake of Andrew's friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Now, Andrew is facing a much different life as he downsizes from his 30-room estate to Marsh Farm, a small property that was once occupied by a tenant farmer.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, one source said that Andrew's remaining staff—including a "butler, chef, gardener and housekeepers"—are being given a "generous" amount of money as they leave the former Duke of York's employ.

"They obviously don't want to move to Norfolk, and as most of them are nearing retirement age, they've basically been made redundant on generous terms," the insider said.

Marsh Farm is pictured on January 25. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is pictured at Easter services in Windsor in 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The source continued, "I suspect that Andrew will have more of a skeleton staff when he eventually moves into Marsh Farm, as it's not realistic to employ so many people to look after one person on their own."

Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who has lived with the former Duke of York since 2008, are reportedly due to leave Royal Lodge by the end of the month. But with extensive renovations taking place to get Marsh Farm ready for a new occupant, Andrew might be seeking out alternative arrangements.

Although it's been suggested the ex-duke could temporarily move into one of the other small properties on King Charles's expansive estate, the Daily Mail's source suggested he might "live in Sandringham House until Marsh Farm is finished."