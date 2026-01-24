Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly preparing to move out of Royal Lodge in Windsor. However, several reports have claimed that the former prince's new property—Marsh Farm in Sandringham—is far from ideal. In fact, rumors are suggesting that the ex-Duke of York's new home might have a rather unfortunate "pest control" problem.

As reported by the Sun, "Shamed Andrew" has made his "first secret trip to measure up curtains at his new home in exile ahead of Royal Lodge exit."

The outlet noted, "He traveled there this week to look around the place, which now has extra security...It was thought he will stay at neighboring Wood Farm Cottage until Marsh Farm is finished."

A so-called friend of the former duke told the publication, "It was the first time he's seen his new house and he is resigned to the fact that this is his future."

The friend further explained, "He's come to the conclusion that he has to get on with the rest of his life and accepts he has to make the best of it."

An additional Sun report revealed, "Pest control were seen outside shamed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's exile pad yesterday as renovation work continued."

The publication noted that it's "unclear" why a pest control company was present at Marsh Farm, "but they usually deal with removing unwanted rats, mice, squirrels, and wasp nests."

As a result, it's entirely possible that the former Prince Andrew is handling an infestation of some kind at his new home.

Per the Sun, "removal vans" have reportedly been present at Marsh Farm, suggesting the ex-duke is planning to move out of Royal Lodge fairly soon. Hopefully, the new property will be pest-free before then.