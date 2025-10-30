A Royal Source Says Big News Is Coming About Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s Living Arrangements

At least one part of Prince Andrew's latest round of royal scandal is reportedly close to a solution.

According to Page Six, royal sources say that the disgraced royal has agreed to leave his longtime home, Royal Lodge, "and will formalize his decision within days."

Both Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have faced backlash in recent weeks amid new revelations about their ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which has fueled calls for the pair to move out of the 30-room mansion in Great Windsor Park they've called home since 2003.

"Andrew realizes he has to leave," an insider described as a "well-placed royal source" told Page Six. "The hounds are at bay—and the hounds are quite powerful these days."

While the outlet noted that Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the royal source's claims about the status of Andrew and Ferguson's negotiations about their living arrangements, recent reports from multiple U.K. outlets have suggested that the pair are in talks with Palace officials to leave Royal Lodge and move into two separate, smaller residences.

No details of the plans for Andrew and Ferguson's future accommodations have been officially released, but the general consensus of reports suggest that Andrew will likely move to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage, while Ferguson is said to be in talks to move into Prince William and Kate Middleton’s longtime home, Adelaide Cottage, after the Wales family moves to their new "forever home," Forest Lodge, in the coming weeks.

Page Six reports that sources close to the situation say plans for Andrew and Ferguson to move to Frogmore Cottage and Adelaide Cottage were put forth earlier this year and have since been scrapped and that no new agreement has been reached about where Andrew and Ferguson will now live.

Still, the royal source told the outlet that King Charles will continue to take care of Andrew, who lost his HRH title and military affiliations in 2022 before voluntarily relinquishing use of his remaining royal titles and honors (aside from his "Prince" title, which would likely require an act of Parliament to formally remove) earlier this month.

"The King knows he has to look after Andrew in some respect," the royal source explained. "There’s no doubt that Andrew has been rude and insensitive over the years, and there are a lot of people now getting their revenge."

What "looking after" Andrew will ultimately entail, however, remains to be seen.