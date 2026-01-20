Duchess Sophie Celebrates 61st Birthday As Royal Expert Dubs Her Princess Kate’s “Invaluable Mentor”

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, celebrates her 61st birthday today. The bright and bubbly wife of Prince Edward—the late Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest son—has cemented herself as a key figure within the royal family, and has become an “invaluable mentor” to Princess Kate over the years.

Speaking to OK!, former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond said, “I'm sure it's been a comfort for the princess to know that Sophie was on hand during the last difficult couple of years.” Sophie Rhys-Jones married Prince Edward in 1999, so she had a head-start on royal life before welcoming Princess Kate into the family in 2011. "Life has thrown these two women together quite randomly, and landed them on what must have seemed like an alien planet at first," Bond said recently. "The rest of us can only imagine what it must be like to find yourself suddenly inside palace walls."

Duchess Sophie supports Princess Kate at her annual Christmas Carol concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie with Lady Louise in 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales reportedly described Duchess Sophie as a "tower of strength" during the last few years. Now that both royal women have established their roles within the royal family, they can enjoy the unique kinship of each other’s company. "I think they're now much more like friends than aunt and niece,” the former BBC royal correspondent shared. “The two of them have established a very solid friendship which will serve our future Queen well in years to come."

On Princess Kate’s birthday, she shared her thoughts on the healing power of nature and found herself “reflecting on how deeply grateful” she is for each passing year. Speaking of the January weather, she said “even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience, and quiet consideration.” Duchess Sophie also shares a January birthday, and both women surely celebrated with reflection and gratitude.