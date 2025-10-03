Duchess Sophie Hears Harrowing Stories of Rape Survivors in Democratic Republic of Congo: "Each One Deserves to Be Told"

Duchess Sophie is on a mission to support women who have been impacted by sexual violence in conflict, and this week, she headed on a secret four-day trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Duchess of Edinburgh, 60, has made the issue a major part of her royal work and visited the country from September 29 through October 2 to learn what's being done to help women in the war-torn area.

In 2019, Sophie announced her involvement with the UN’s Women, Peace and Security Agenda and U.K.’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative. She then visited the DRC in October 2022, sharing (via the Independent) that while she as honored to return this week, "I wish it was in happier times."

Meeting with survivors, including a 16-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by a police officer, Sophie highlighted the work of local organizations who are providing essential services to women and girls in the DRC. Per the Independent, the duchess told reporters, "You have to really question yourself and go ‘how can we have reached a point where rape is just accepted as a part of daily life?’

Duchess Sophie took part in a clothes making session at a women's safe space in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo. (Image credit: Alamy)

Explaining that it was "horrible to hear their stories" while meeting with survivors, she noted that "each one deserves to be told and each one deserves recognition." She continued, "I don’t make light of any of them and I just wish we didn’t have to hear them but it’s important that we do.”

According to the United Nations, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have caused "the already volatile, mineral-rich region deeper into chaos following years of instability and conflict between multiple armed factions." Sexual violence has become an increasing issue, especially because survivors face stigma within their communities and often don't have access to medical treatment or mental health services.

The Duchess of Edinburgh visited several women's safe spaces, joining women who took part in activities like basket weaving, sewing and hair braiding. She also met with survivors of sexual assault who were attacked following a breakout from Makala Central Prison, and visited Panzi Clinic in Kinshasa, a treatment center for survivors of sexual violence. On Monday, she met with MONUSCO forces during a peace keeping engagement at the Jungle Ground in Beni, learning more about the UN's efforts to protect civilians.

The duchess is pictured taking part in a navigation exercise with the Jungle Warfare Training Team from Brazil during a MONUSCO peace keeping engagement. (Image credit: Alamy)

Sophie was accompanied by a security team throughout her trip, and of her visit, she said, "I think you have to allow this issue to get under your skin. And there is only one way to achieve that, you really have to go and see it for yourself."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“You have to understand the environment in which people are living and sit with these people, where they come from, don’t make them come to you, you have to go to them," she explained.

The duchess continued, "You have to understand where they live, the circumstances that they’re in, what has brought them to the moment that I am with them and what their futures may or may not hold, and unfortunately what they might not hold is often the case."