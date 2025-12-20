Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's relationship with the Royal Family has irreparably changed in recent months. The former Prince Andrew has been demoted by King Charles, and has had all of his official royal titles removed. Facing eviction from his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, Andrew could pose a "danger to the royals," according to royal experts.

Speaking to the Sun's "Royal Exclusive" show, royal commentator Samara Gill shared, "I'm thinking that as more and more comes out, he will be more privy to be sharing things about the Royal Family and trading secrets for cash." Of course, if Andrew did decide to "trade secrets for cash," he could become quite a big problem for the Royal Family.

However, GB News commentator Cameron Walker suggested that Andrew wouldn't totally be cut off from his royal relatives, which might stop him from divulging too much. "Well, he's never going to be a completely private individual because although all of his titles have been taken away, he is still The King's brother and he's still the supposedly the favorite son of the late Queen Elizabeth II," Walker told the outlet.

As for what the former Duke of York's next move might be, Walker told the publication, "The only money he definitely, we know he gets, is his modest military pension, which isn't a lot, to be perfectly honest."

According to Walker, Andrew's finances might place him at risk of being taken advantage of or extorted. "And it runs the danger of Andrew falling into the wrong hands financially, which perhaps was one of the reasons why he associated himself with the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire," the commentator alleged.

Walker continued, "But what's next? Is he going to write a tell-all memoir...and make lots of money...if his brother doesn't give him any? That's the danger."

For now, at least, Andrew is likely focused on moving out of Royal Lodge and into a temporary property, which is allegedly the size of a "shoebox," on the Sandringham estate.