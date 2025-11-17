King Charles has faced some major challenges in recent weeks, particularly as it relates to his brother, the former Prince Andrew. As well as removing Andrew's royal titles, King Charles served an eviction notice on the former duke's property, Royal Lodge in Windsor. According to a royal expert, The King has been left feeling "withered" as a result of the scandal.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich said, "During Remembrance Sunday...King Charles was particularly emotional, shedding a tear while standing in silence." The expert continued, "He was withered and withdrawn, with one able to observe the toll the Andrew nightmare had taken on him."

However, Fordwich also noted that Charles "appeared to be somewhat resolute," as The King is "known to be wanting to double down on duty, rather than anything verging on a shallow or frivolous celebration."

King Charles at The Cenotaph in London on Remembrance Sunday on November 9, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images/Zak Hussein - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The royal expert discussed how Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's demotion might have impacted his relationship with brother King Charles.

"While Andrew, of course, will always remain his brother, now that he's a private citizen, The King is likely to further publicly distance himself," Fordwich told the outlet. "We won't be seeing Andrew at any birthday festivities. He's actually made it worse for himself due to his pride and pervasively privileged attitude, thinking he's still entitled."

"Now that [Andrew's] a private citizen, The King is likely to further publicly distance himself." (Image credit: Getty Images)

To make matters worse, Fordwich alleged that Andrew has been "refusing to negotiate residence terms," which has "merely served to widen the gulf between himself and the family."

According to Fordwich, "Charles is purportedly 'fed up' with Andrew and, to the greatest extent possible, will be barring Andrew from any royal events." It seems as though The King is finally ready for the "Andrew nightmare" to come to an end for good.