Royal Sources Say Ex-Prince Andrew Is Ready to "Get Back to Dating," but the Royal Family Will "Be Worrying About What He Might Get Up To"
Meanwhile, Andrew's ex is reportedly hoping to "land a rich man" following her own demotion.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is experiencing some major changes in 2026. Following renewed interest in his association with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the former Duke of York gave up all of his royal titles. He is also set to leave his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, for a more discreet property in Sandringham. And according to some sources, the ex-prince might be ready to start dating again.
Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will also be leaving Royal Lodge, having previously maintained a close relationship with her former spouse. As reported by Closer, "Having previously called Andrew...her 'soulmate' despite their divorce...the intentions of her...ex-husband have prompted Sarah to finally cut ties."
"It's like having the golden handcuffs taken off, or at least that's how she’s trying to spin it," a source told the outlet. "Now that she's no longer hitching her wagon to Andrew it's opened up a lot of choices to her, or at least she's convinced it has."
According to the publication, Sarah's alleged decision to look for romance has given Andrew the "green light" to pursue dating, too.
One source claimed, "He's even talking about how he wants to get back to dating." However, the outlet noted that the prospect of Andrew dating has the Royal Family "bracing themselves for yet more humiliation in the months ahead."
Speaking to Closer, one source explained, "The royals will be relieved to see him go, but they'll also be worrying about what he might get up to once he's off and operating completely on his own terms." The source continued, "Instead of lying low and accepting some consequences like they'd hoped, he's doubling down on the same arrogance that landed him here in the first place."
As for Sarah's alleged romance journey, one source told Closer, "She says there's no reason she can't throw herself back into the dating game and land a rich man to make the rest of her days a whole lot easier." They continued, "She's always had a certain charm that attracts powerful and wealthy men and in her view she's not lost that."
