Former Prince Andrew's Model Lover Predicted His Downfall in the '80s With a Telling Quote

Long before the former Prince Andrew's scandals stripped him of his titles and reputation, one woman seemed to see it coming. Vicki Hodge, a glamorous English actress and model who briefly dated Andrew in the early '80s, didn't hesitate to share her story with the media after their whirlwind romance. In Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, biographer Andrew Lownie recounts one particularly prophetic comment that Hodge made about her once-lover.

In 1983, the ex-prince—who was then 23 and serving in the Royal Navy—was docked in Barbados when he met Hodge at a party. The model was 13 years older than Andrew and had dated everyone from Rod Stewart to Ringo Starr, but as Lownie noted, she "soon added Andrew to her conquests."

At first, Hodge's impression of Queen Elizabeth's favorite son wasn't positive. She recalled Andrew "launching into a series of jokes, all of them interminable and extremely stupid," adding that he "liked the sound of his own voice." But at some point, Hodge and her friends decided to meet up with Andrew the next day, where she found him "stark naked, with everything on display" in the sea.

Ex-Prince Andrew is seen in May 1983. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vicki Hodge is seen modeling in 1969. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of their 10-day-long romance, Hodge noted that Andrew was "very full of himself, a bit immature but very charming, nice and very sexual. He was a terrible flirt." Although the model said that Andrew told her he loved her the last time they saw each other, she never heard from him again.

She went to the Mirror weeks later, noting that Andrew was "headstrong" and a person who was "unwilling to heed advice that didn't appeal to him," per Lownie.

"He needs someone with the strength and authority to prevent him from getting into escapades that embarrass him and the rest of his family," Hodge reflected. Given his later dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, her comments proved to be surprisingly prescient.