Former Prince Andrew's Model Lover Predicted His Downfall in the '80s With a Telling Quote
Vicki Hodge recalls an "immature" young man who was "unwilling to heed advice."
Long before the former Prince Andrew's scandals stripped him of his titles and reputation, one woman seemed to see it coming. Vicki Hodge, a glamorous English actress and model who briefly dated Andrew in the early '80s, didn't hesitate to share her story with the media after their whirlwind romance. In Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, biographer Andrew Lownie recounts one particularly prophetic comment that Hodge made about her once-lover.
In 1983, the ex-prince—who was then 23 and serving in the Royal Navy—was docked in Barbados when he met Hodge at a party. The model was 13 years older than Andrew and had dated everyone from Rod Stewart to Ringo Starr, but as Lownie noted, she "soon added Andrew to her conquests."
At first, Hodge's impression of Queen Elizabeth's favorite son wasn't positive. She recalled Andrew "launching into a series of jokes, all of them interminable and extremely stupid," adding that he "liked the sound of his own voice." But at some point, Hodge and her friends decided to meet up with Andrew the next day, where she found him "stark naked, with everything on display" in the sea.
Of their 10-day-long romance, Hodge noted that Andrew was "very full of himself, a bit immature but very charming, nice and very sexual. He was a terrible flirt." Although the model said that Andrew told her he loved her the last time they saw each other, she never heard from him again.
She went to the Mirror weeks later, noting that Andrew was "headstrong" and a person who was "unwilling to heed advice that didn't appeal to him," per Lownie.
"He needs someone with the strength and authority to prevent him from getting into escapades that embarrass him and the rest of his family," Hodge reflected. Given his later dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, her comments proved to be surprisingly prescient.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.