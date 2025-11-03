Following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022, the former Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were entrusted with the late monarch's corgis. Now that Andrew is being forced to move out of Royal Lodge, onlookers have been wondering whether he will retain custody of his late mother's dogs. The property also contains a multitude of "royal artifacts," but it's unlikely any of those will be moving to Andrew's new home.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis, Sandy and Muick, "will remain with the family," via the Daily Mail. While Andrew and Sarah will no longer be able to use their former Duke and Duchess of York titles, they will apparently keep possession of the late Queen's corgis.

Of course, the palace "did not clarify if it would be Andrew, Sarah, or Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice who would" be looking after the corgis from now on, the Daily Mail reported. Andrew and Sarah will no longer be living together once they leave Royal Lodge, so it seems likely only one of them will retain custody of the dogs.

The late Queen's corgis "will remain with the family." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Prince Andrew will reportedly be losing more than just Royal Lodge when he leaves the property. According to GB News, "Royal artifacts that line the walls of Royal Lodge will be returned to King Charles...Following the removal of Andrew's royal titles, his 'objets d'art' are set to be returned to the Royal Collection Trust when he vacates his 30-room Grade II mansion."

The outlet further shared, "It is understood that a number of highly regarded pieces of the collection currently reside within Andrew's residence...One of the key pieces that is said to be in the mansion is a 19th century oil painting of Eugénie, Empress of the French and wife of Napoleon III, by Charles Édouard Boutibonne."

Royal Lodge in Windsor. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Referencing a report by The Times, Hello! magazine revealed an "ancient sword" with a celebrity connection was amongst the artifacts that would be returned to King Charles. "Back in 2016, it was reported that Princess Beatrice was behind a scar on British singer Ed Sheeran's face as she used the aforementioned sword to pretend to 'knight'" James Blunt, the outlet explained.

The publication continued, "The story goes that as she performed the action, Beatrice accidentally cut Ed Sheeran's face, who was standing behind his fellow singer." However, according to the publication, Blunt later said of the story, "Ed was drunk, messing around, and he cut himself."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Andrew and Sarah will lose a plethora of royal art and objects, they will, at least, hold on to the corgis.