Princess Kate Is "Controlled and Cautious," and a "Completely Different Person" Compared to "Incredibly Engaging" Queen Camilla, Says Royal Expert

As the wife of the future king, Princess Kate must be under a huge amount of pressure. Following chemotherapy treatment for a cancer diagnosis, the Princess of Wales has been welcomed back by royal fans. But according to one royal biographer, Kate Middleton isn't necessarily as comfortable as Queen Camilla is in the royal spotlight.

While promoting his new book, Power and the Palace, royal expert Valentine Low told GB News, "Kate is a completely different person to Camilla. She's very controlled and cautious, and careful."

Contrasting Kate with The Queen, the royal expert explained, "Camilla is much more outgoing. She says what she thinks, she's incredibly engaging, Camilla, and funny." Low continued, "That's not to say Kate can't be funny in private, but you know, it's much more obviously the case with Camilla."

Low also highlighted the differences between Kate and Camilla's diplomatic styles. Referencing former British prime minister Boris Johnson, Low told the outlet, "As you can just imagine, Camilla sees Boris, she thinks he looks like great fun, 'Oh let's have him over for some tea. Can we? Can we?'" He continued, "It's absolutely in tune with Camilla. Just so absolutely not what Kate would do."

Low also spoke to GB News about the ways in which Prince William will handle the monarchy differently compared to King Charles. "William is very different from his father, and I think essentially, William is very aware of what he regards as mistakes his father has made, and he's not going to repeat them," the royal biographer explained. "And you can see that in the way that when William launched his homelessness initiative , he went out of his way to clear it with ministers beforehand, to make sure that he wasn't treading on any political toes."

Basically, once William is on the throne, a new era of the British Royal Family will be ushered in.