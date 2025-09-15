Princess Kate Is "Controlled and Cautious," and a "Completely Different Person" Compared to "Incredibly Engaging" Queen Camilla, Says Royal Expert
"Just so absolutely not what Kate would do."
As the wife of the future king, Princess Kate must be under a huge amount of pressure. Following chemotherapy treatment for a cancer diagnosis, the Princess of Wales has been welcomed back by royal fans. But according to one royal biographer, Kate Middleton isn't necessarily as comfortable as Queen Camilla is in the royal spotlight.
While promoting his new book, Power and the Palace, royal expert Valentine Low told GB News, "Kate is a completely different person to Camilla. She's very controlled and cautious, and careful."
Contrasting Kate with The Queen, the royal expert explained, "Camilla is much more outgoing. She says what she thinks, she's incredibly engaging, Camilla, and funny." Low continued, "That's not to say Kate can't be funny in private, but you know, it's much more obviously the case with Camilla."
Low also highlighted the differences between Kate and Camilla's diplomatic styles. Referencing former British prime minister Boris Johnson, Low told the outlet, "As you can just imagine, Camilla sees Boris, she thinks he looks like great fun, 'Oh let's have him over for some tea. Can we? Can we?'" He continued, "It's absolutely in tune with Camilla. Just so absolutely not what Kate would do."
Low also spoke to GB News about the ways in which Prince William will handle the monarchy differently compared to King Charles. "William is very different from his father, and I think essentially, William is very aware of what he regards as mistakes his father has made, and he's not going to repeat them," the royal biographer explained. "And you can see that in the way that when William launched his homelessness initiative, he went out of his way to clear it with ministers beforehand, to make sure that he wasn't treading on any political toes."
Basically, once William is on the throne, a new era of the British Royal Family will be ushered in.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.