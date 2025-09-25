Kate Middleton Had “A Lot of Pressure” On Her During the State Visit Even Though She Wasn’t Feeling “100 Percent”

It's hard to tell in the beaming photos of Kate Middleton at the state banquet during Donald and Melania Trump's state visit to the U.K., but the royal wasn't feeling at the top of her game during the highly-publicized event at Windsor Castle.

Although the Princess of Wales “lit up the table with the megawatt smile" during the banquet, she is still not at "100 percent," royal biographer Ingrid Seward explained in a recent interview with People.

Kate was a certified scene-stealer at the formal event, where she glowed with a positively regal aura in a sheer gold Phillipa Lepley gown and her beloved Queen Mary Lover’s Knot tiara. Still, under the picture-perfect presentation, Seward says the poised royal was feeling the pressure.

“There was a lot of pressure on her because all eyes were on her,” Seward, who is also the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, explained. “She would be very aware that the most important person there was the King, but she can’t help that all eyes are on her.”

Seward says that even under the immense pressure she was feeling and in spite of not feeling "100 percent," Kate “never looked as good” as she did at the recent state banquet.

Kate Middleton beamed in a sheer gold Phillipa Lepley gown and the Queen Mary Lover’s Knot tiara at the state banquet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"She looked magnificent. She looked golden, and it’s definitely the best I’ve ever seen her look at a state banquet," Seward said. The royal author later added, "She is definitely showing traits of being a remarkable future queen. She has the most beautiful smile, which captivates everyone. It’s just magical."

Seward also stressed Kate's success in her diplomatic role during the banquet, where she sat next to Donald Trump and made conversation throughout the night.

"She obviously amused him,” Seward said of photos of Kate appearing to giggle next to Trump at the state banquet. "She is just a doyenne of perfect manners. He must have made her laugh."

Kate Middleton and Donald Trump were seated next to each other at the state banquet, where King Charles delivered a speech. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When asked if Kate is the royal family's "secret weapon," Seward said the answer is no—but only because of the "secret" part.

"She is the weapon, not a secret one," Seward insisted.