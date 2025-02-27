Kate Middleton and Prince William's "Fun and Mischievous" Behavior Shows How They're Able to ‘"Let Go"

Kate Middleton and Prince William haven't been making many joint appearances in the past year amid her cancer battle, but they delighted fans as they traveled to Pontypridd, Wales on Wednesday, Feb 26. Whether it was visiting a local market or a nature preserve, the duo looked relaxed and happy—and one body language expert commented on how the royals could "let go of any pressure" after a tough year.

Speaking on behalf of Genting Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton shared how "Kate and William were at complete ease together" while visiting The Welsh Cake Shop. The duo jumped to work making special Welsh cakes for St. David's Day, covering up their outfits with aprons and sharing plenty of laughs.

"It’s clear they felt they were almost off duty, so they felt they could really enjoy themselves and fully relax in each other’s company," Stanton said. "We’ve seen a fun and mischievous side of both of them come out quite naturally."

The Waleses showed off their baking skills, with William even admitting (via GB News), "Mary Berry taught me everything I need to know."

The Waleses shared some laughs as they pitched in at a local bakery. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple honored St. David's Day by wearing daffodil pins during their trip. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stanton added that their bakery outing "was a laidback setting, which is quite different from the situations we normally see them participate in." Chatting with staff at the bakery, the Waleses were able to "let go of any pressure" and have fun.

After both the princess and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer in 2024, William and Kate have discussed how they want to focus on their family and moving forward in 2025. The Princess of Wales has returned to more regular duties this year, and the trip to Wales marked her first official trip out of the country since 2023.

That being said, Stanton continued that "Kate seemed to be in very high spirits" during their trip. "Throughout the footage, they seemed to be quite close," he shared. "We saw them being tactile with one another—which tells us they’re in a good place as a couple. "

The body language expert pointed out their "genuine smiles" and "intimate moments of glancing at each other" as examples of "how strong they are as a couple." And after their day in Wales was over, the prince and princess wrapped up their outing with a sweet Instagram video of themselves holding hands on the way to the train station.