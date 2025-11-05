Prince William Was "Incredibly Struck" By How Many Brazilians Shared Stories of Princess Diana After Recreating One of Her '90s Photos

Prince William’s royal visit to Rio de Janeiro has been memorable for many reasons, but his visit to the Christ the Redeemer statue on Wednesday, November 5 was especially poignant. While visiting Rio’s most iconic landmark, many were reminded of Prince William’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Princess Diana visited the Brazilian capital city in 1991 with her then-husband, Prince Charles, on an official royal visit. The late Princess of Wales posed for a memorable photograph at the Christ the Redeemer statue, and now Prince William has followed in her footsteps. At the iconic statue, Prince William posed for an identical photograph, 34 years later.

Prince William poses at the Christ the Redeemer statue 34 years after his mother, Princess Diana. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana poses at the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue in 1991. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William isn’t the only person remembering Princess Diana’s visit to Rio de Janiero. A spokesperson from Kensington Palace shared that “[the prince has] been incredibly struck by the number of people who fondly remember his mother’s visit to this beautiful city.” Speaking of the warm welcome he has received during his visit, the spokesperson said, “the Prince has loved meeting so many people from across Rio over the last few days.”

Prince William poses with the Earthshot Prize 2025 finalists. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While at the monument, the prince met with the 15 finalists of the Earthshot Prize ahead of Wednesday's awards ceremony. He spent time with each finalist, and heard about their experiences as part of the Earthshot program. Every nominated organization has taken part in a year-long mentorship program, providing international visibility, legal support, and specialized advice, ahead of the final awards ceremony.

This year marks the 5th annual Earthshot Prize awards, with a star-studded guest list including Kylie Minogue, Shawn Mendes, and Brazilian soccer star, Cafú. There are five award categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate.

Each winner will receive a $1.3 million grant to continue their innovative work “to turn bold ideas into solutions for our planet.”

