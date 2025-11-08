Prince William is currently in Brazil to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. His wife, Kate Middleton, stayed in London so she could attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. The couple's eldest son, Prince George, accompanied Princess Kate to the event, taking the Prince of Wales's place to greet attendees.

For the occasion, the Princess of Wales selected a sold-out Alessandra Rich Envers Lace and Mikado-Trimmed Crepe de Chine Peplum Midi Dress, which originally retailed for $2,470. Princess Kate is a known fan of Alessandra Rich dresses, and has worn the label at Wimbledon on a plethora of occasions.

Kate accessorized the black dress—which features an oversize white collar—with the HMS Glasgow Brooch, an item commissioned specifically for the duchess and created by jeweler James Porter and Son. A pair of the late Queen Elizabeth II's earrings were the ideal accoutrement to the princess's outfit, as was a handmade poppy created by Izzy Ager of Lock & Co. for the royal.

Sheer black tights and black pointed-toe pumps completed the Princess of Wales's look.

Kate Middleton attended the Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance with Prince George. (Image credit: JACK TAYLOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2025, the Festival of Remembrance commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. "In the presence of Their Majesties The King and Queen, personal testimonies, storytelling, and wonderful music performances express the nation's gratitude to serving personnel, veterans, and their families," the event's official website explained. "The production also marks the sacrifices of those who have defended our freedoms and why it is important to always remember the vital contribution of the Armed Forces community."

Kate Middleton wears Alessandra Rich to attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on November 8, 2025. (Image credit: JACK TAYLOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Throughout 2025, Prince George has been taking on more responsibility within the Royal Family, previously attending a tea party for veterans in honor of the 80th anniversary of VE Day. By accompanying his mother to the Festival of Remembrance, Prince George's future role as heir apparent is front and center.