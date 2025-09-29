King Charles Isn't Shy About His Christmas Plans For Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Amid Reports He Wants The Pair to Be "Invisible"
A source close to The King claims "it would be very much for the best" if the Yorks made themselves scarce.
Prince Andrew has largely stayed out of the spotlight after he was forced to relinquish his official duties. And while his relationship with the Royal Family has become strained in recent years following his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, had experienced a royal comeback of sorts—until this month. On September 20, a bombshell 2011 email surfaced showing Fergie had privately apologized to Epstein after publicly denouncing him. According to sources close to The King, this latest development has forced him to take action.
Per the Times, King Charles will not invite Prince Andrew and Ferguson to Christmas at Sandringham this year. It's a far cry from 2024, when the duchess was widely lauded as having "saved Christmas" by convincing Andrew to stay home amid his "Chinese spy" scandal.
"You can’t sack someone from being your brother," a royal insider told the Times, speaking about The King's holiday season plans. "But this year, if the duke and duchess were both to be as honourable [as last year], it would be very much for the best and the family would not be disappointed, not least to avoid the King having to make any more difficult decisions."
Per royal sources, King Charles would also like the Duke and Duchess of York to remain "invisible" should they attend future events with the Royal Family and avoid using public entrances and exits if possible.
The comments come after Ferguson and Prince Andrew attended the Duchess of York's funeral on September 16, with both appearing in a jovial mood as they joined Prince William, Princess Kate, The King and others outside Westminster Cathedral. The Prince of Wales and King Charles are said to have slightly differing views about how to deal with the Yorks—and while Charles did acknowledge his brother, an awkward clip of William covering his mouth while saying something to Prince Andrew went viral.
"The King is not of the mind to banish someone worshipping at church or attending family occasions like a funeral," a source told the Times. "But he would hope they would find a more discreet way of attending these events. In the Duke of York’s case, he seems to relish the prospect of not being low-key about it."
In the leaked email, Ferguson called Epstein a "supreme friend," writing, "As you know I did not, absolutely not, say the P [pedophile] word about you … I know you feel hellaciously let down by me. And I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that. You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.