King Charles Isn't Shy About His Christmas Plans For Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Amid Reports He Wants The Pair to Be "Invisible"

Prince Andrew has largely stayed out of the spotlight after he was forced to relinquish his official duties. And while his relationship with the Royal Family has become strained in recent years following his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, had experienced a royal comeback of sorts—until this month. On September 20, a bombshell 2011 email surfaced showing Fergie had privately apologized to Epstein after publicly denouncing him. According to sources close to The King, this latest development has forced him to take action.

Per the Times, King Charles will not invite Prince Andrew and Ferguson to Christmas at Sandringham this year. It's a far cry from 2024, when the duchess was widely lauded as having "saved Christmas" by convincing Andrew to stay home amid his "Chinese spy" scandal.

"You can’t sack someone from being your brother," a royal insider told the Times, speaking about The King's holiday season plans. "But this year, if the duke and duchess were both to be as honourable [as last year], it would be very much for the best and the family would not be disappointed, not least to avoid the King having to make any more difficult decisions."

Prince Andrew is seen with The King and Prince William at the Duchess of Kent's funeral on September 16. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per royal sources, King Charles would also like the Duke and Duchess of York to remain "invisible" should they attend future events with the Royal Family and avoid using public entrances and exits if possible.

The comments come after Ferguson and Prince Andrew attended the Duchess of York's funeral on September 16, with both appearing in a jovial mood as they joined Prince William, Princess Kate, The King and others outside Westminster Cathedral. The Prince of Wales and King Charles are said to have slightly differing views about how to deal with the Yorks—and while Charles did acknowledge his brother, an awkward clip of William covering his mouth while saying something to Prince Andrew went viral.

"The King is not of the mind to banish someone worshipping at church or attending family occasions like a funeral," a source told the Times. "But he would hope they would find a more discreet way of attending these events. In the Duke of York’s case, he seems to relish the prospect of not being low-key about it."

Sarah Ferguson joined daughter Princess Eugenie (center) and The King at Royal Ascot this summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the leaked email, Ferguson called Epstein a "supreme friend," writing, "As you know I did not, absolutely not, say the P [pedophile] word about you … I know you feel hellaciously let down by me. And I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that. You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family."