In September 2025, Prince Harry and King Charles reunited in an "emotional" private meeting at Clarence House in London. Since then, sources have claimed that the Duke of Sussex is hoping to "end" the Royal Family feud for good at the Invictus Games, which are set to take place in Birmingham, England in 2027. Now, a seasoned royal expert has weighed in on what the future might hold for Charles and Harry.

Speaking to the Mirror, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond explained, "Invictus has become pivotal. It is Harry's great cause and his greatest achievement and any father would want to support his son as the games come to the [United Kingdom]. But it's not straightforward for The King—sadly for him, his family matters never are."

Bond also suggested that King Charles might find himself caught between his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. "It could become a classic case of a father having to choose between his warring sons," Bond told the outlet. "We can only imagine how William might feel if Charles publicly threw his support behind the [Invictus Games] and Harry."

According to Bond, King Charles supporting "Harry's achievement" at the Invictus Games "would be tough" for Prince William. "But that's the dilemma The King might face," the former royal correspondent noted.

"I think these issues are best worked out in private, so any reunion between The King and Harry and his family should take place quietly and behind closed doors," Bond told the publication. "It remains the most sensitive of situations and The King will have to take everyone's feelings into account."

Of course, the Invictus Games are still more than a year away, meaning Prince Harry and King Charles still have plenty of time to work on their relationship.