King Charles Tried—and Failed—to Calm Down a Crying Baby With a Joke

King Charles made a surprise visit to the Scottish Royal Air Force base in Lossiemouth earlier this week. As well as attending the 42 Torpedo Bomber Squadron Stand Up Parade, the monarch met with servicepeople and their families, including an adorable baby who wouldn't stop crying.

As reported by Hello! magazine, King Charles spoke to a mom and her baby, but any attempt to "calm" the child apparently didn't work. The King even "made an effort to placate the tiny infant" by telling a joke, "to no avail," the outlet reported.

Footage of the hilarious moment was shared on X, with @ForcesNews writing, "Well, there was one person who wasn't pleased to see The King visit RAF Lossiemouth! King Charles visited the base to present a new Standard to 42 Torpedo Bomber Squadron."

One baby didn't want to meet The King. (Image credit: JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

During Charles's visit, he reportedly learned about the Airplay Youth support program, and offered his support to servicepeople and their families based at RAF Lossiemouth. In a speech, The King said, "We also recognize the vital role played by your families and friends, some of whom I am delighted to see can join us today. Their unwavering support is the foundation upon which this squadron's success is built."

The monarch continued, "It is their encouragement and understanding that enable you all to dedicate yourselves so fully to your duties. On behalf of the nation, I can only offer all the families my heartfelt thanks for the sacrifices you make and the strength you provide."

"I can only offer all the families my heartfelt thanks." (Image credit: JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In addition to meeting crying babies and RAF employees, King Charles watched two Typhoon bombers and a P-8A Poseidon aircraft take part in a flypast at the event.