Former Royal Butler Hints That King Charles Could Make a "Big Change" to How the Royals Celebrate Christmas
Grant Harrold said the monarch is "not afraid to adapt things to make it work better for how the family runs in 2025."
Former royal butler Grant Harrold has seen his share of royal celebrations after working for King Charles (then the Prince of Wales) at Highgrove House from 2004 to 2011. With Christmas approaching, the Royal Butler author is weighing in on how the festive season might change for the royals in the future—and one "big" Christmas departure King Charles could make soon.
Speaking to GB News in collaboration with OLBG, Harrold explained that Queen Elizabeth and her family typically spent Christmas in Windsor before a devastating fire in the '90s. "After the fire at Windsor Castle, the Royal Family were forced to relocate their Christmas holidays from Windsor to Sandringham," he said.
Each year, the Royal Family celebrates at the Sandringham estate and walks to church on Christmas Day while greeting members of the public. "The trip to Norfolk has been a part of their annual diary ever since, but I think The King may make another change and bring Christmas back to Windsor Castle," Harrold shared. He continued that if the switch doesn't happen "this year" he thinks it will be “in the near future."
"I think this could be another big change that The King brings in," Harrold said. “The King has already made big changes to the summer holiday plans, showing he’s not afraid to adapt things to make it work better for how the family runs in 2025."
With a number of the royals based in or around Windsor, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three kids—who are relocating to a new home in Windsor Great Park later this year—Harrold noted that "it's much closer for all of them."
"It’s where the King’s parents and grandparents are laid to rest, so it’s very special to him," the former butler added. "However, the King does like Sandringham. If he doesn’t go at Christmas, he won’t be back there for several months. So only time will tell."
In other Christmas news, royal sources have claimed that The King isn't inviting Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to Sandringham (or wherever the celebrations are held) this year. With Ferguson involved in yet another scandal surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, King Charles is said to want his brother and former sister-in-law to remain "invisible" at future family gatherings.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Speaking to the Times, a source close to King Charles said that "it would be very much for the best and the family would not be disappointed" if the Duke and Duchess of York avoided visiting Sandringham during the holidays.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.