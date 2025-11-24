The idea of a King Andrew might seem preposterous, but it's a real (albeit extremely slim) possibility thanks to the former Duke of York remaining in the British line of succession. Currently, the disgraced royal sits at number eight, behind Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter, Princess Lilibet, who is number seven in the line of succession. But according to Daily Mail columnist Andrew Pierce, further action should be taken against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in case the unthinkable should happen.

Pierce says "there's huge nervousness within the Royal Family after the decision of Donald Trump to release the remaining Jeffrey Epstein files, which could bring even more embarrassment over Andrew." The former Duke of York was stripped of his prince title and all of his other titles and honors last month following his continued scandals involving the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"He is still, despite giving up his royal titles, eighth in line to the throne," Pierce notes. However, as the columnist points out, it would take an act of parliament along with consent from the 15 other Commonwealth realms to "remove Andrew from the line of succession."

The former Duke of York is seen next to Queen Elizabeth at Trooping the Colour 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former prince is seen at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in September. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the circumstances that would have to happen for Andrew to become King would be incredibly unlikely, the situation isn't impossible.

"Just imagine the unimaginable happened and there was an accident involving The King, the Prince of Wales, his family," Pierce said. "Suddenly, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is in line to be King. Unacceptable. Nobody wants it."

If such a tragedy did occur with The King, Prince William and his family, Prince Harry—who sits at number five in the line of succession, would become King, with his children next in line. But that would put the former Prince Andrew at just one step away from the throne.

The journalist added that when it comes to The King pursuing an act of parliament, he feels "they have to seriously consider it." Furthermore, Pierce said he thinks that Andrew "has to give evidence to the FBI" regarding Jeffrey Epstein and his crimes or else King Charles should "make him" do it.