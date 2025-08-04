Pippa Middleton Takes on a Surprising New Job—And It Follows in Sister Princess Kate's Footsteps
The Princess of Wales and her sister share a common interest.
Pippa Middleton might be quiet on the social scene these days, with Princess Kate's sister making only one public appearance in 2025 to date. But it turns out she's been busy planning a new business, with the Daily Mail's Richard Eden revealing that Middleton has received permission to build a nursery school on their English estate—a move that ties into the Princess of Wales's biggest passion.
Eden writes that local council members gave "Pippa and her husband, hedge-fund manager James Matthews, the green light to establish a nursery at Bucklebury Farm." Per the reporter's Eden Confidential column, the couple's 72-acre property will now include a school "for children aged between nine months and five years."
He noted that the local council claims the nursery "will deliver 'strong social benefits'" and that the local area has a "shortage of 'early years places.'"
It's of note that Princess Kate's biggest focus in the Royal Family has been on the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. She launched the centre in 2021 to help improve outcomes for children from birth up through the age of five—a crucial time for development.
Whether the Princess of Wales will be involved with the nursery in some way is uncertain, but Eden added, "The prospect of a smile from Pippa, 41, is likely to perk up fathers doing the school run, so it seems only fair to warn them that she and James, 49, live a few miles away at the Georgian manor house they bought for £15million in 2022."
Along with her nursery plans, Middleton is busy with her own three children, Arthur, 6, Grace, 4, and Rose, 3—and perhaps her youngest will be able to take advantage of the new nursery once it's built.
