Will Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Still Retain Their Titles Amid Prince Andrew Fallout?

Speculation surrounding Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's titles and future plans have been swirling in recent weeks amid the scandals involving their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. But on Thursday, October 30, further questions were raised when Buckingham Palace released a bombshell statement announcing that the former Duke of York was being stripped of all of his titles and honors by King Charles.

Although the former prince will now be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, Marie Claire understands that Eugenie and Beatrice will keep their royal titles and styles. Because of King George V's Letters Patent of 1917, Andrew's daughters—who are granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth II—will remain known as Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie.

Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, are close with both of their parents and frequently appear in social media posts with Ferguson, 66. Although they divorced in 1996, Fergie and Andrew both lived at Royal Lodge in Windsor and remained friends. However, they will be moving into separate residences after receiving formal notice on October 30 that they were being evicted from the property.

Princess Beatrice (left) and Princess Eugenie (right) are pictured with their mother, Sarah Ferguson in November 2023.

Andrew is seen with his daughters ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are pictured at an April 2024 party.

The sisters quietly left the U.K. amid the drama surrounding their parents and their recent scandals involving late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Princess Beatrice was seen attending a work event in the Middle East, while Princess Eugenie was pictured on a trip to Paris with friends.

On October 30, Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew would no longer be a prince.

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the statement read. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation."

It continued, "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."