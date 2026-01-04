In 2025, Prince George showed a great deal of confidence by attending several important events without his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. As the future King, 12-year-old George has a huge future ahead of him, which Princess Kate and Prince William have reportedly been preparing him for. And according to one royal expert, the Prince and Princess of Wales are playing the "slow game" when it comes to their eldest son.

Writing for People, royal expert Simon Perry shared, "Prince William and Kate Middleton have very gradually immersed him further in the duties that will inevitably come his way in the decades to come." Perry pointed to the Buckingham Palace tea party George attended with his parents in honor of the 80th anniversary of VE Day, where he met World War II veterans in a "landmark" move for the young prince. Per the expert, the occasion "presented a perfect opportunity for George to experience some of that legacy firsthand."

A royal insider told the outlet, "Even though he is so young, he seems to have grown in confidence over the last couple of years." Another source explained, "That is quite a responsibility to sit down and chat with veterans like that. It was incredible."

Accompanying his mom, Princess Kate, to the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in November 2025 was also an important step for Prince George. And in December 2025, the 12-year-old royal made a joint visit to The Passage—a charity beloved by Princess Diana, which supports unhoused people—with dad Prince William to serve Christmas dinner to those in need.

Prince William and Prince George visit one of Princess Diana's favorite charities, The Passage, to serve Christmas dinner in December 2025. (Image credit: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly in no rush to introduce Prince George to all of his future responsibilities. Instead, Kate and William are playing "a slow game," according to a palace insider. "[I]t gets him used to it on the couple's terms rather than anybody else's," the source told People. But royal fans are sure to agree that George appears to making remarkable progress when stepping into a more public royal role at just 12 years old.