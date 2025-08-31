The Two Important Royal Family Members Prince Harry "May Well See"—In Addition to King Charles—During His U.K. Visit, Per Royal Expert
There allegedly isn't "any likelihood of a meeting" between Harry and one particular relative.
A royal insider recently suggested that "reconciliation is within reach" for Prince Harry and his father, King Charles. While a reunion with Prince William apparently isn't planned right now, the Duke of Sussex "may well see" two very important Royal Family members when he returns to the U.K. in September.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond spoke to the Mirror about Prince Harry's planned meetings with several members of the Royal Family. "Harry may well see some of his cousins—such as Eugenie or Beatrice—but I don't think there's any likelihood of a meeting with William or Catherine," Bond claimed. "The rift between the brothers remains too deep and William has far too much going on in his life."
Discussing the future, Bond told the outlet, "I would never say never in a family dispute. As the years roll by, it may be that William will find a way to reconcile with Harry. But that day—if it ever comes, and it may not—is not any time soon."
As for Harry's rumored reunion with his dad, King Charles, Bond told the outlet, "I will say that a meeting between Harry and his father is long overdue. I have always thought that it is the parent's role to be the bigger person in any family row: you just have to open your arms and say to your child—albeit a grown-up child—'Come here you silly so-and-so, and give me a hug.'"
Now that the Duke of Sussex is planning to return to the U.K. for the WellChild Awards on September 8, it seems like the perfect time to visit royal relatives. "Given that we know that the communications teams from each side have met fairly recently and that therefore an avenue of communication is open, a meeting when Harry is here for the WellChild Awards could hopefully happen," Bond explained.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.