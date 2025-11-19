Meghan Markle Shows off Her “Easy, Elegant” Style in New Trailer for the 'With Love, Meghan' Holiday Special
“Let the festivities commence and embrace the special touches that bring you joy.”
Netflix released the trailer for Meghan Markle’s upcoming Christmas special on Wednesday, November 19, inviting viewers to “unwrap the magic and let the festivities begin." With Love, Meghan released its second season in August, with the new standalone holiday episode dropping on Wednesday, December 3.
Featuring clips of crafts, baking, and holiday preparations, the trailer gives a taste of the show, described as “holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy.” The Duchess of Sussex also shows off her festive season style in the trailer, wearing everything from a crisp white shirt with a Christmas-ready red skirt to cozy cashmere sweaters, a black polka-dot skirt and a camel coat.
Along with her more casual outfits, like the boots and jeans she wears to pick out a Christmas tree, Meghan slips into a silky emerald green gown to host an elegant holiday affair in one scene from the trailer.
The duchess declares, "I love the holiday season" in the clip, stopping to give Prince Harry a kiss as she gets to work in the kitchen and declares December as a "time to connect with the people we love."
Scenes from the trailer include Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s custom mug for Santa, a visit to a Christmas tree farm, and handwritten notes inside a homemade advent calendar. The holiday special features appearances from Naomi Osaka, Tom Colicchio, Will Guidara, Kelly Zajfen and Lindsay Roth, where the guests join Meghan to “deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs.”
With Love, Meghan’s holiday special comes after the first two successful seasons of her eponymous Netflix series. The second season was announced as Netflix “extended its creative partnership” to a first-look deal with Archewell Productions, and included the special Christmas episode as part of the brand deal.
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.