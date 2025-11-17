Prince William and Princess Kate Will Attend This Star-Studded Black Tie Event for the First Time Since Her Cancer Diagnosis

The Royal Family is looking forward to a busy holiday season ahead, and on Monday, November 17, Kensington Palace announced that Prince William and Princess Kate will be making their first appearance at the Royal Variety Performance since 2023. The black tie event, which will be held at London's Royal Albert Hall on November 19, benefits the Royal Variety Charity, which supports those in the entertainment industry.

Wednesday will mark William and Kate's first appearance at the event since Princess Kate was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024. Last year, King Charles attended the annual show solo while Queen Camilla recovered from pneumonia, and Duchess Sophie attended the event in 2022.

The Princess of Wales has worn some of her most memorable evening gowns to the Royal Variety Performance, including the forest green beaded Jenny Packham dress she originally wore on a tour of Pakistan. For her last appearance at the event, Kate chose a blue Safiyaa gown with sharp shoulders and a dramatic cape.

Prince William and Princess Kate are seen at the 2023 Royal Variety Performance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate is pictured speaking to Ed Sheeran at the 2021 Royal Variety Performance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate are pictured at the 2019 Royal Variety Performance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The evening will be hosted by British comedian Jason Manford, and during the event, Prince William and Princess Kate will meet a number of performers and representatives from the Royal Variety Charity.

While the show takes place in November, it's televised in the U.K. closer to Christmas. The Prince and Princess of Wales will take in music, comedy and theater performances, including a number from the new "Paddington The Musical." Audiences will also be treated to songs from Jessie J, Laufey, and the West End and Paris casts of "Les Misérables" to celebrate the show’s fortieth anniversary.

Wednesday will mark the sixth time the Prince and Princess of Wales have attended the Royal Variety Performance since their 2011 wedding. In addition to the festive evening, the couple is confirmed to attend Kate's annual Together at Christmas concert on December 5 at Westminster Abbey. This year, the event will be themed around celebrating those who bring love to their communities, and the concert will include music from the charity set up by the late Duchess of Kent, who died in September.