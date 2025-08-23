Prince William and Kate Middleton’s New Neighbor Says There’s One Thing They’re Worried About When It Comes to the Wales Family’s New Home

Later this year, the Wales family will move from Adelaide Cottage to a new home in Windsor.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George , Princess Charlotte , and Prince Louis , will move from the cozy, four-bedroom Windsor home where they've lived fro the last three years to Forest Lodge, a much-larger, eight-bedroom house nearby.

According to the Daily Mail, after the move, the Wales family's nearest neighbors will be the residents of Cranbourne Hall Residential Park—and the outlet recently spoke to several of the royals' future neighbors about their feelings about welcoming the Waleses to the area.

Among the Waleses' future neighbors who spoke to the Daily Mail was 87-year-old Jean Reeve, who admitted that she does have one worry about her royal soon-to-be neighbors.

"I welcome them," she said. "But I hope the public allow them to live there quietly as a family."

Reeve went on to explain that her worries are related to privacy for the royals, not to the impact their presence will have on the other residents in the area.

"It's a less private spot than their previous home—from what I know about the location," she explained. "So I'd hate for people to always be going past and saying, 'Oh, that's where they live.' They have young children after all. They deserve privacy."

While she has concerns about the Wales family's privacy, Reeve admitted that she is a fan of her soon-to-be neighbors—in fact, she told the Daily Mail that Prince William and Kate Middleton were probably her favorite members of the royal family.

"I think they are going to be good for the country. I was a teenager when the Queen was crowned and she did a lot for this country," she said of Will and Kate's role in the royal family. "But now young blood is a good idea. And William and Kate are lovely. They're young. They're family-orientated. They're always with their children."

Reeve summed up her feelings about the couple in a way that shows she seems to really understand their goals as royals—and as neighbors.

"It's a new style of monarchy," she said. "They'd like to be treated as normal people."