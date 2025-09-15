Royal Biographer Claims Prince William Has Pledged Not to Repeat "Mistakes His Father Has Made," as He's Labeled "Very Different From" King Charles

It was recently suggested that King Charles is a little "irritated" with his son Prince William, believing the Prince of Wales's "dedication" to parenting is actually "tacit criticism." Now, a royal biographer has opened up about the alleged "mistakes" Prince William hopes to avoid when he takes over from his father as king.

While promoting the new book Power and the Palace, royal biographer Valentine Low told GB News, "William is very different from his father, and I think essentially, William is very aware of what he regards as mistakes his father has made, and he's not going to repeat them."

Low continued, "And you can see that in the way that when William launched his homelessness initiative, he went out of his way to clear it with ministers beforehand, to make sure that he wasn't treading on any political toes."

"William is very aware of what he regards as mistakes his father has made." (Image credit: Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images)

Conversely, King Charles seemingly annoyed a multitude of politicians throughout his time as a senior royal. "No-one spells out or defines in this context the difference between prince and king," Low told the outlet. "And I think Charles has tried to make it up as he went along."

The royal biographer further alleged, "He wanted to see what he could get away with, and he used to really annoy ministers." According to Low, Prince William is already operating very differently from his father.

"No-one spells out or defines in this context the difference between prince and king." (Image credit: Getty Images)

In November 2024, a source told Us Weekly , "Charles has wanted to be the monarch for decades...Even though he's battling cancer, he's not letting that get in the way of his desire to be successful on the throne or a dynamic leader."

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is allegedly "preparing behind the scenes for when his ascension happens," according to the outlet's source. But it appears as though William plans to rule in a very different way compared to his father.

